INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED (INDORAMA)
Indo Rama Synthetics India : Allotment of 74,90,909 Equity Shares 04-Aug-2018

08/04/2018 | 01:46pm CEST

INDORAMA

IRSL :STEXCH :2018-19 :

4th August 2018

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Floor 25,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

P. J. Towers,

Bandra (E)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Thru.: NEAPS

Thru. : BSE Listing Centre

Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA

Stock Code BSE: 500207

ISIN : INE156A01020

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited - CIN L17124MH1986PLC166615

Sub.: Allotment of 74,90,909 Equity Shares by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement Basis.

Dear Sirs,

This is in continuation to our earlier letter dated 30th July 2018 and wish to inform you that we have allotted 74,90,909 (Seventy Four Lakhs Ninety Thousand Nine Hundred and Nine) Equity Shares of face value of Rs .10/- (Rupees Ten only) each issued at price of Rs .33.98 (Rupees Thirty Three and Ninety Eight Paisa only) aggregating amount to Rs.25,45,41 ,088 (Rupees Twenty Five Crores Forty Five Lakhs Forty One Thousand Eighty Eight only), today, 4th August 2018, to the following Allottees:

Sl.

No.

DP ID I Client ID

Name of Allottees

Distinctive Nos.

No. of Shares

From

To

01

IN301348/ 20096399

EC Special Situations Fund (PAN: AAATE8634N)

151822243

155004060

31,81,818

02

IN301348/ 20105272

Ede lweiss India Special Situations Fund-11 (PAN : AAATE8926D)

155004061

159313151

43,09,091

TOTAL

74,90,909

The above is for your kind information and record .

Thanking you .

Yours faithfully, for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

~ ayantk Sood

~

CHRO & Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No. : FCS 4482)

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.

Corporate Offi ce : 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase - 2 , NH -8, Gurgaon - 122002 , Haryana, India . Tel: 01 24 -4997000, Fax : 0124-4997070

Reg i stered O ffi ce & M anufactu ring Compl ex: A -3 1, MID C Industrial Area, Butibor i , N agpur - 4 4 11 22 , Maha rashtra , Indi a. Tel: 0 7 104 -6 6 3 000 1 Ol , F ax : 07104 - 663200

E-mail : [email protected] Website : www.indoramaindia .com

CIN : L171 24MH1 9 8 6 PLC166615

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 11:45:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Om Prakash Lohia Chairman & Managing Director
Mukul Dixit President & Site Head
Anupam Singhania Senior Vice President-Operations
Rajendra Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Vishal Lohia Executive Director
