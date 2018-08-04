Indo Rama Synthetics India : Allotment of 74,90,909 Equity Shares 04-Aug-2018

INDORAMA IRSL :STEXCH :2018-19 : 4th August 2018 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Floor 25, Bandra - Kurla Complex, P. J. Towers, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Thru.: NEAPS Thru. : BSE Listing Centre Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA Stock Code BSE: 500207 ISIN : INE156A01020 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited - CIN L17124MH1986PLC166615

Sub.: Allotment of 74,90,909 Equity Shares by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement Basis.

Dear Sirs,

This is in continuation to our earlier letter dated 30th July 2018 and wish to inform you that we have allotted 74,90,909 (Seventy Four Lakhs Ninety Thousand Nine Hundred and Nine) Equity Shares of face value of Rs .10/- (Rupees Ten only) each issued at price of Rs .33.98 (Rupees Thirty Three and Ninety Eight Paisa only) aggregating amount to Rs.25,45,41 ,088 (Rupees Twenty Five Crores Forty Five Lakhs Forty One Thousand Eighty Eight only), today, 4th August 2018, to the following Allottees:

Sl. No. DP ID I Client ID Name of Allottees Distinctive Nos. No. of Shares From To 01 IN301348/ 20096399 EC Special Situations Fund (PAN: AAATE8634N) 151822243 155004060 31,81,818 02 IN301348/ 20105272 Ede lweiss India Special Situations Fund-11 (PAN : AAATE8926D) 155004061 159313151 43,09,091 TOTAL 74,90,909

The above is for your kind information and record .

Thanking you .

Yours faithfully, for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

~ ayantk Sood

~

CHRO & Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No. : FCS 4482)

