Indo Rama Synthetics India : Closure of Trading Window 19-May-2018

05/19/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

INDORAMA

IRSL:STEXCH:2018- 19:

19th May 2018

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Floor 25,

Sandra - Kurla Complex,

P. J . Towers,

Sandra (E)

Dalal Street,

Mumbai -4 00 051.

Mumbai- 400 001.

Thru.: NEAPS

Thru.: BSE Listing Centre

Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA

Stock Code BSE: 500207

ISIN: INE156A01020

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited- CIN L17124MH1986PLC166615

Sub: Notice for Closure of Trading Window

Dear Sir,

This is in continuation to our letter dated 18th May 2018, intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2018.

As per the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders , pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations , 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2018, at the 16th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 28th May 2018, for all insiders (including Directors, Employees and persons Associated) of the Company, from 21st May 2018 till 48 hours after the financial results are disclosed by the Company to the Stock Exchanges.

Accordingly, all insiders (including Directors, Employees and persons Associated), who have come in to the receipt of any insider information as to agenda of the Meeting (either accidently or otherwise) are hereby directed not to deal in shares of the Company during the period of closure of Trading Window as stated above.

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully, for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited







CHRO & Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No .: FCS 4482)

INDO RAMA SYNTHET ICS (INDI A) LTD.

Corpora t e Office: 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase-2, NH-8 , Gurgaon - 122002, Haryana, Indi a. Tel: 0124-4997000 , Fax: 0124-4997070

Registe red Office & Manufac turing Compl ex : A-3 1, MID C Indu strial Area, Butibo ri , Nagpur - 441122 , Maha ras htra, India . Tel : 07104 - 663000 1 0 I , Fax : 07104 -663200

E-mail : [email protected] Website : www.indoramaindia.com

CIN: L17124MH1986PLC166615

Disclaimer

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 11:14:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Om Prakash Lohia Chairman & Managing Director
Mukul Dixit President & Site Head
Anupam Singhania Senior Vice President-Operations
Vishal Lohia Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Ladha Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LIMITED-37.61%0
TEIJIN LTD-11.81%4 001
TONGKUN GROUP CO LTD10.23%3 933
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 839
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.--.--%3 447
GUANGDONG KAIPING CHUNHUI CO., LTD.--.--%2 170
