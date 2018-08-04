Indo Rama Synthetics India : Intimation in terms of Regulation 29(2) 04-Aug-2018

IRSL:STEXCH:2018-19: 4th August 2018 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Floor 25, Sandra- Kurla Complex, P. J. Towers, Sandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai -400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Thru.: NEAPS Thru.: BSE Listing Centre Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA Stock Code BSE: 500207 ISIN: INE156A01020

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited- CIN L17124MH1986PLC166615

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Dear Sir,

We have received intimation under disclosure pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, from Mr. Om Prakash Lohia, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company.

Hope you will find the same in order.

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully, for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Jayantk Sood

CHRO & Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No.: FCS 4482)

Encl.: as above

Disclosure under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI

(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

Name of the Target Company (TC) Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited Name of the Acquirer and Persons Acting in Concert (PAC) with the Acquirer Om Prakash Lohia Whether the Acquirer belongs to Promoter I Promoter Group Name(s) of the Stock Exchange(s) where the shares of TC are listed Yes i) BSE Limited (BSE)

ii) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) Details of the Acquisition I disposal as follows Number % w.r.t. total share/ voting capital wherever applicable (*) % w.r.t. total diluted share/voting capital of the TC(**) Before the Acquitition under consideration, holding of: a) Shares carrying voting rights

b) Shares in the nature of encumbrance (pledge /lien I nor disposal undertaking I others)

c) Voting Rights (VRs) otherwise than by shares

d) Warrants/convertible securities/any other instrument that entitles the acquirer to receive shares carrying voting rights in the TC (specify holding in each category 3,84,54,1 07 - - - 25.33 - - - 25.33 - - - e) Total (a+b+c+d) 3,84,54,107 25.33 25.33 Details of Acquisition I Sale f) Shares carrying voting rights acquired I seiG

g) VRs acquired I sold otherwise than by shares

h) Warrants/convertible securities/any other instrument that entitles the acquirer to receive shares carrying votin rights in the TC (specify holding in each category) acquired I sold

i) Shares encumbered I invoked I released by the Acquire 18,559-- - 0.01- - - 0.01-- - j) Total (f+g+h+i) 18,559 0.01 0.01 After the acquisition I sale, holding of: k) Shares carrying voting rights I) Shares encumbered with the Acquirer m) VRs otherwise than by shares

n) Warrants/convertible securities/any other instrument that entitles the acquirer to receive shares carrying voting rights in the TC (specify holding in each category after acquisition 3,84,72,666- - - 25.34 - - - 25.34- - - o) Total (k+l+m+n) 3,84,72,666 25.34 25.34

Mode of Acquisition I S-ffie (e.g. open market I off-market I public issue I rights issue I preferential allotment I inter-se transfer, etc.) Open Market (Purchase) Date of Acquisition I sa1e of shares I VR or date of receipt of intimation of allotment of shares, whichever is applicable. Equity share capital I total voting capital of the TC before the said Acquitition I S-ffie 02.08.2018 15,18,22,242 Equity Shares of Rs.1 01- each aggregating to Rs.151 ,82,22,4201-. Equity share capital I total voting capital of the TC after the said Acquitition I S-ffie 15,18,22,242 Equity Shares of Rs.1 01- each aggregating to Rs.151 ,82,22,4201-. Total diluted share I voting capital of the TC after the said Acquisition I S-ffie 15, 18,22,242 Equity Shares of Rs.1 01- each aggregating to Rs.151 ,82,22,4201-.

(*) Total share capital/ voting capital to be taken as per the latest filing done by the Company to the Stock Exchange under Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

(**) Diluted share/voting capital means the total number of shares in the TC assuming full conversion of the outstanding convertible securities I warrants into equity shares of the TC.

/

Om Prakash Lohia (Signature of the Buyer)

Place: Gurugram

Date: 0410812018