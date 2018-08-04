Indo Rama Synthetics India : Intimation in terms of Regulation 7(2) 04-Aug-2018

IRSL:STEXCH:2018-19: 41hAugust 2018 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Floor 25, Sandra - Kurla Complex, P. J. Towers, Sandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai -400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Thru.: NEAPS Thru.: BSE Listing Centre Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA Stock Code BSE: 500207 ISIN: INE156A01020

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited- CIN l17124MH1986PLC166615

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI

(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

We have received intimations in prescribed "Form C" under Regulation 7(2) read with Regulation 6(2) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, from Mr. Om Prakash Lohia, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, for Acquisition of 18,559 Equity Shares from Market.

Yours faithfully, for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Jayantk Sood

CHRO & Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No.: FCS 4482)

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.

FORMC

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

[Regulation 7 (2) read with Regulation 6 (2) -Continual disclosure]

Name of the Company

ISIN of the CompanyIndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

INE 156A 01020

Details of change in hodling of Securities of Promoter, Employee or Director of a listed Company and other such persons as as mentioned in Regulation 6(2).

Details of trading in derivatives of the Company by Promoter, Employee orDirector of listed Company and other such persons as mentioned in Regulation 6(2).

Place: Gurugram Date : 04-Aug-2018

OM PRAKASH LOHIA