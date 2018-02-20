Indorama Ventures PCL : To Determine the date and Agenda for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment for the Year 2017

Ref.No.IVL007/02/2018

20th February 2018

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: To Determine the date and Agenda for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and

Dividend Payment for the Year 2017

The Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2018 of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited dated 20 February 2018 has passed a resolution to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on Thursday 26th April 2018 at 2.00 p.m. at Chadra Ballroom, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, 991/9, Rama I Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand. The record date for specifying the list of shareholders who have right to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 shall be on 7th March 2018. The Company would like to inform the agenda items of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as follows:

Agenda 1

To consider and adopt the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2017 dated 26th April 2017

The Board's Opinion: It is considered appropriate for the Meeting of Shareholders to adopt the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2017 on 26th April 2017, which the Board of Directors has deemed to be properly recorded.

Agenda 2

To acknowledge the report on the Company's operational results for the year 2017

The Board's Opinion: It is considered appropriate to report the Company's operational results for the year 2017 to the Meeting of Shareholders for acknowledgement.

Agenda 3

To consider and approve the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31st December 2017

The Board's Opinion: It is considered appropriate for the Meeting of Shareholders to approve the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2017 which has been audited by the Certified Public Accountant and reviewed by the Audit Committee.

Agenda 4

To consider and approve the dividend payment from 2017 Company's operating results

The Board's Opinion: It is considered appropriate for the Meeting of Shareholders to approve the final dividend payment from 2017 operating results to shareholders at the rate of Baht 1.00 per share. The Company has already paid an interim dividend at the rate of Baht 0.45 per share on 6th September 2017.

Subject to the approval of the shareholders, the remaining dividend at the rate of Baht 0.55 per share will be paid on 25th May 2018. The record date for specifying the list of shareholders who have right to receive dividend shall be on 16th May 2018.

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

75/102 Ocean Tower 2, 37th Floor, Asoke Road, Klongtoey Nuer, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Tel. 02-661-6661 Fax. 02-661-6664www.indoramaventures.com

Agenda 5

To consider and approve the re-election of directors who retire by rotation

The Board's Opinion: The Board of Directors, excluding the directors nominated for re-election, endorsed the recommendation of the Nomination, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee (the "NCCG Committee"), and considered it appropriate for the Meeting of Shareholders to re-elect the following five directors namely, (1) Mr. Kanit Si, (2) Mr. Dilip Kumar Agarwal, (3) Mr. Udey Paul Singh Gill, (4) Mr. Russell Leighton Kekuewa, and (5) Mr. Chakramon Phasukavanich, who are due to retire by rotation, as the Company's directors for another term.

Agenda 6

To consider and approve the remuneration of Directors for the Year 2018

The Board's Opinion: It is considered appropriate for the Meeting of Shareholders to approve the remuneration of directors for the year 2018 as recommended by the NCCG Committee to the Board as not exceeding Baht 26,000,000.

Agenda 7

To consider and appoint the Company's auditors and fix the audit fee for the year 2018

The Board's Opinion: It is considered appropriate for the Meeting of Shareholders to appoint Ms. Sureerat Thongarunsang, CPA. No. 4409 or Mr. Sakda Kaothanthong, CPA. No. 4628 or Mr. Charoen Phosamritlert, CPA. No. 4068 or any other Certified Public Accountant nominated by KPMG Phoomchai Audit Ltd. be appointed as the Company's auditors for the year 2018 and fix the audit fee for the year 2018 as not exceeding of Baht 8,200,000 as proposed by the Audit Committee.

Agenda 8

To consider and approve the amendment to Article 25 of the Company's Articles of Association

The Board's Opinion: It is considered appropriate for the Meeting of Shareholders to approve amendment to Article 25 of the Company's Articles of Association to be in line with the new Section 100 of the Public Limited Companies Act B.E. 2535 (A.D. 1992) as mentioned.

In this regard, the person(s) authorized by the Board of Directors or the Group CEO for the registration of the amendment of the Articles of Association with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce shall be authorized to amend or add words as directed by the Registrar.

Agenda 9

Any other businesses (if any)

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Souvik Roy Chowdhury) Company Secretary

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

75/102 Ocean Tower 2, 37th Floor, Asoke Road, Klongtoey Nuer, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Tel. 02-661-6661 Fax. 02-661-6664www.indoramaventures.com