Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Industrial and Commercial Bank of China    601398   CNE000001P37

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China : Fed orders Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to tighten AML checks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 04:04pm CET
A teller at a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) works behind the counter in central Sydney, Australia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday faulted the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd for not having enough anti-money laundering protections and ordered the bank to toughen its checks on illicit funds.

The bank has two months to present the Fed with new policies to detect illicit money transfers and other prohibited transactions.

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
04:04pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Fed orders Industrial and Commercial Bank..
RE
03/09INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Old money belonging to deceased woman fou..
AQ
03/08INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Bank delay stalls $50m Chinese loan for E..
AQ
03/08INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Bank delay stalls $50m Chinese loan for E..
AQ
03/06INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1.4bn bond-listing..
AQ
02/28Telecom Argentinas $1 Billion Syndicated Loan
AQ
02/23INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Cabinet nods funding for on-going works
AQ
02/09BANK OF CHINA : Chinese Banks Considering Bid for Germany's DVB Bank -Reuters
DJ
02/09EXCLUSIVE - CHINESE BANKS EYE BID FO : sources
RE
02/05INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Sinomach - Ren Hongbin meets with ICBC ch..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017CHINA MINSHENG BANK : Negatively Impacted By Weak Asset Quality And Margin Press.. 
2017JD.com, ICBC team up on digital banking services 
2017The Rise Of Asia's Banking Cartels 
2017The World's Most Valuable Brands Trading At Below-Market Valuations 
2017Sifting The Price Difference Between A Shares And H Shares (AH Premium) For V.. 
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 692 B
EBIT 2017 437 B
Net income 2017 283 B
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,62%
P/E ratio 2017 8,18
P/E ratio 2018 7,67
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,98x
Capitalization 2 241 B
Chart INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Duration : Period :
Industrial and Commercial Technical Analysis Chart | 601398 | CNE000001P37 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,14  CNY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Gu President & Executive Director
Hui Man Yi Chairman
Wen Wu Zhang General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Wei Zhang Member-Supervisory Board & GM-Legal Affairs
Hong Li Zhang Executive Director & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.52%354 206
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%409 566
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%335 174
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%288 464
WELLS FARGO-4.37%286 740
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.29%227 001
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.