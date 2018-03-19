Agenda items of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, March 19, 2018

Invitation and Agenda for the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of April 12, 2018

The invitation to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG scheduled for April 12, 2018, at 11.00 a.m. at the Sorell Hotel Tamina, Bad Ragaz, including the full agenda and the proposals formulated by the Board of Directors, is published today, March 19, 2018 in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce and on the INFICON website at http://bit.ly/IFCN_AGM. A pdf of the invitation is also attached to this news release.

Distribution of CHF 20.00 per registered share

The Board of Directors proposes to distribute CHF 20.00 per registered share out of reserves from capital contributions. This distribution is exempt from withholding tax. Proposed ex-dividend date is Tuesday April 17, 2018. Proposed record date is Wednesday April 18, 2018, and proposed payment date for the distribution to shareholders is Thursday April 19, 2018.

Elections

All current members of the Board of Directors and of the Compensation and HR Committee are available for re-election for another one-year term of office.