INFICON HOLDING AG
Agenda items of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG

03/19/2018 | 07:05am CET

Agenda items of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, March 19, 2018

Invitation and Agenda for the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of April 12, 2018

The invitation to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG scheduled for April 12, 2018, at 11.00 a.m. at the Sorell Hotel Tamina, Bad Ragaz, including the full agenda and the proposals formulated by the Board of Directors, is published today, March 19, 2018 in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce and on the INFICON website at http://bit.ly/IFCN_AGM. A pdf of the invitation is also attached to this news release.

Distribution of CHF 20.00 per registered share

The Board of Directors proposes to distribute CHF 20.00 per registered share out of reserves from capital contributions. This distribution is exempt from withholding tax. Proposed ex-dividend date is Tuesday April 17, 2018. Proposed record date is Wednesday April 18, 2018, and proposed payment date for the distribution to shareholders is Thursday April 19, 2018.

Elections

All current members of the Board of Directors and of the Compensation and HR Committee are available for re-election for another one-year term of office.

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

[email protected]

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
[email protected]
+41 41 763 00 50
