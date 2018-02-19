Infigen Energy : Non-Executive Director Retirement

19 February 2018

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RETIREMENT

Infigen Energy (ASX: IFN) announces the retirement of Ms Fiona Harris as a non-executive director of the Boards of Infigen Energy Limited, Infigen Energy RE Limited and Infigen Energy (Bermuda) Limited, effective close of business today.

Ms Harris has been a non-executive director on the Infigen Boards since 21 June 2011 and has been Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee since 11 November 2011. Ms Emma Stein, non-executive director, will replace Ms Harris as Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee.

On behalf of Infigen Energy, the Chairman Len Gill said, "I thank Fiona for her dedication and commitment since 2011 whilst a director of Infigen Energy. Fiona's retirement is part of the Board renewal process commenced in 2017 and I thank Fiona for agreeing to remain a director during the transition process. Fiona's tireless efforts as a director and Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee have been exemplary, including reliance on her experience in overseeing the relevant accounting and risk aspects associated with the stapled structure of Infigen Energy. I wish Fiona well on her future endeavours, and I welcome the appointment of Emma as the Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee."

ENDS

