Infigen Energy : Non-Executive Director Retirement

02/19/2018 | 12:00am CET

19 February 2018

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RETIREMENT

Infigen Energy (ASX: IFN) announces the retirement of Ms Fiona Harris as a non-executive director of the Boards of Infigen Energy Limited, Infigen Energy RE Limited and Infigen Energy (Bermuda) Limited, effective close of business today.

Ms Harris has been a non-executive director on the Infigen Boards since 21 June 2011 and has been Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee since 11 November 2011. Ms Emma Stein, non-executive director, will replace Ms Harris as Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee.

On behalf of Infigen Energy, the Chairman Len Gill said, "I thank Fiona for her dedication and commitment since 2011 whilst a director of Infigen Energy. Fiona's retirement is part of the Board renewal process commenced in 2017 and I thank Fiona for agreeing to remain a director during the transition process. Fiona's tireless efforts as a director and Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee have been exemplary, including reliance on her experience in overseeing the relevant accounting and risk aspects associated with the stapled structure of Infigen Energy. I wish Fiona well on her future endeavours, and I welcome the appointment of Emma as the Chairman of the Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee."

ENDS

For further information please contact: Marju Tonisson

Manager, ESG & Investor Relations Tel +61 2 8031 9902

About Infigen Energy

Infigen is a business actively participating in the Australian energy market. It is a developer, owner and operator of generation assets delivering energy solutions to Australian businesses and large retailers.

Infigen has 557 MW of installed generation capacity across New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia with a further 113 MW under construction in New South Wales. It sells the electricity and Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) through a combination of medium and long term contracts and through the spot market.

Infigen is looking to diversify and expand its customer base and will grow its generation portfolio in response to strong price and investment signals. In the short term it is targeting expansion in New South Wales and entry into the Victorian and Queensland regions of the National Electricity Market. Infigen will seek to do this through sales of electricity and LGCs and construction of assets within its development pipeline in those regions.

Infigen trades on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code IFN.

For further information please visit our website: www.infigenenergy.com

Infigen Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 23:00:00 UTC.

