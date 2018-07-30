Infineon Technologies : First TRENCHSTOP 1200 V IGBT6 discrete produced on 12 inch wafer

Munich, Germany - 30 July 2018 - Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching a new 1200 V IGBT generation TRENCHSTOP™ IGBT6. It is the first discrete IGBT duopack on the market manufactured on 12 inch wafer size. The new IGBT technology is designed to fulfill the increasing customer requirements for high efficiency and high power density. The product family was optimized for use in hard switching and resonant topologies operating at switching frequencies from 15 kHz to 40 kHz. Typical applications for the IGBT6 are uninterruptible power supply (UPS), solar inverters, battery chargers, and energy storage.

The 1200 V TRENCHSTOP IGBT6 is released in two families. The S6 series features the best trade-off between a low saturation voltage of V CE(sat) of 1.85 V and low switching losses. The H6 series is optimized for low switching losses. Application tests confirmed that the direct replacement of the predecessor Highspeed3 IGBT with the new IGBT6 S6 series translates into 0.2 percent efficiency improvement. The positive temperature coefficient allows easy and reliable device paralleling. Additionally, the very good R g controllability permits adjusting the switching speed of the IGBT to the requirements of the respective application.

Availability

The 1200 V TRENCHSTOP IGBT6 families are in volume production. The product portfolio comprises 15 A and 40 A co-packed with a half- or full-rated freewheeling diode in a TO-247-3 package. An industry leading current density for a discrete IGBT is delivered by the 75 A variant co-packed with a 75 A freewheeling diode in TO-247PLUS 3pin or 4pin package. More information is available at www.infineon.com/igbt6-1200v.