Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/13 10:00:00 pm
96.05 USD   -1.03%
2017INFINITY PROPER : ex-dividend day
FA
2017INFINITY PROPER : Reports Strong Results for the Third Quarter of 20..
PR
2017INFINITY PROPER : posts 3Q profit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation to Kemper Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

0
02/13/2018 | 11:51pm CET

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (“Infinity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPCC) stock prior to February 13, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Infinity to Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR). Under the terms of the agreement, Infinity shareholders will receive $51.60 in cash and 1.2019 Kemper common shares for each share of Infinity stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/infinity-property-and-casualty-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Infinity breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Kemper Corporation is underpaying for Infinity shares, thus unlawfully harming Infinity shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 515 M
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,00%
P/E ratio 2017 22,60
P/E ratio 2018 17,01
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capitalization 1 060 M
Chart INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASU
Duration : Period :
Infinity Property and Casu Technical Analysis Chart | IPCC | US45665Q1031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glen N. Godwin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samuel J. Simon President & General Counsel
James R. Gober Executive Chairman
Robert H. Bateman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Harold E. Layman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFINITY PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CORP.-10.71%1 060
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-9.32%30 466
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-3.29%28 055
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA4.11%21 913
ADMIRAL GROUP-5.62%7 522
TRYG A/S-7.67%7 164
