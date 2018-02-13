Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation to Kemper Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:
To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Infinity Property and
Casualty Corporation (“Infinity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPCC)
stock prior to February 13, 2018.
You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced
an investigation into the fairness of the sale
of Infinity to Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR). Under the terms of
the agreement, Infinity shareholders will receive $51.60 in cash and
1.2019 Kemper common shares for each share of Infinity stock they own.
To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:
http://www.zlk.com/mna/infinity-property-and-casualty-corporation
or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or
by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There
is no cost or obligation to you.
The investigation concerns whether the Board of Infinity breached
their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the
Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether
Kemper Corporation is underpaying for Infinity shares, thus
unlawfully harming Infinity shareholders.
Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York,
Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have
extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving
financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in
securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of
dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please
feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney
advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
