Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation to Kemper Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (“Infinity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPCC) stock prior to February 13, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Infinity to Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR). Under the terms of the agreement, Infinity shareholders will receive $51.60 in cash and 1.2019 Kemper common shares for each share of Infinity stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/infinity-property-and-casualty-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Infinity breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Kemper Corporation is underpaying for Infinity shares, thus unlawfully harming Infinity shareholders.

