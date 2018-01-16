Log in
INFORMA PLC (INF)

INFORMA PLC (INF)
Report
Informa : UBM shares jump on talks with Informa over possible merger

01/16/2018 | 06:56pm CET

British business media group Informa (>> Informa PLC) and events organiser UBM (>> UBM) said on Tuesday they are in talks on a possible share and cash merger of the two companies.

The two FTSE 250 groups said they were in preliminary talks about details of the combination and there was no certainty that any firm offer would be made.

UBM's shares rose over 5 percent, while Informa's stock remained largely unchanged following the announcement.

Informa will have until 5pm local time on Feb. 13 to make an offer or walk away for at least six months, in reference to UK Takeover Code rules.

In 2008, similar plans to merge the two companies to create a business-to-business media group worth 3 billion pounds did not go ahead.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)

Stocks treated in this article : Informa PLC, UBM
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 736 M
EBIT 2017 534 M
Net income 2017 261 M
Debt 2017 1 332 M
Yield 2017 2,74%
P/E ratio 2017 20,86
P/E ratio 2018 19,05
EV / Sales 2017 4,31x
EV / Sales 2018 4,09x
Capitalization 6 147 M
Chart INFORMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Informa PLC Technical Analysis Chart | INF | GB00BMJ6DW54 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INFORMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen A. Carter Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Non-Executive Chairman
Sharon Wierzba Operations Director
Gareth Richard Wright Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Gareth Richard Bullock Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMA PLC3.35%8 481
AXEL SPRINGER SE3.56%8 886
PEARSON-1.77%8 052
SCHIBSTED5.63%7 191
LAGARDÈRE-1.27%4 143
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD0.58%3 748
