INFRAREIT INC
InfraREIT Inc : InfraREIT, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/01/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE: HIFR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E1E0F58730706.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 188 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 57,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,77%
P/E ratio 2018 22,29
P/E ratio 2019 22,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,55x
Capitalization 1 270 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
Managers
NameTitle
David Alistair Campbell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harold R. Logan Chairman
Brant Meleski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hunter L. Hunt Director
John Gates Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFRAREIT INC0.00%1 270
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.90%63 034
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-0.16%45 469
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-3.13%18 224
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-0.82%7 156
CYRUSONE INC4.01%6 232
