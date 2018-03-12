ING Groep : Dutch government seeks to block ING CEO's 50 percent pay rise

Log in
03/12/2018 | 05:07pm CET
ING Belgium CEO Hamers presents the bank's annual results during a news conference in Brussels

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government is exploring ways to block a proposed 50 percent pay increase for ING Group's chief executive, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday.

The government "really wants ING to take this proposal off the table", Hoekstra said. "We will see what measures we can take to deal with this kind of situation."

ING sparked political outrage last week by saying it wants to raise the annual salary of Ralph Hamers to a maximum of just over 3 million euros (£2.66 million), as Chairman Jeroen van der Veer said the CEO had been underpaid for years.

Parties representing 99 percent of the seats in Dutch parliament condemned the proposed wage increase, which has quickly became a major issue ahead of municipal elections in the Netherlands on March 21.

"We think it is a very unwise idea", Hoekstra said on Monday. "This deals directly with the confidence we should be able to have in the banking sector. ING is not a cookie factory, it is a systematically important bank."

Hoekstra said the government would look at the possibility of changing laws on bankers' pay, but that moral suasion could be another way to influence ING. He declined to say whether he had been in contact with the Dutch lender in recent days.

Dutch politicians have tried to limit pay for bank executives since the financial crisis, including by limiting performance bonuses to a maximum of 20 percent of base salaries.

ING could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. The bank's shareholders will vote on the proposed pay rise at their annual meeting on April 23.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams and Alexander Smith)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 994 M
EBIT 2018 7 927 M
Net income 2018 5 122 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,95%
P/E ratio 2018 10,87
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 55 686 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. V. Timmermans Chief Financial Officer
Henk W. Breukink Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP-6.49%68 522
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.38%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%355 339
BANK OF AMERICA10.84%335 174
WELLS FARGO-6.51%286 740
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%279 672
