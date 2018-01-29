Log in
ING GROEP (INGA)
Report
ING Groep : To Acquire 75% Stake in Dutch Payments Company Payvision

01/29/2018 | 08:36am CET

By Adam Clark

Financial-services company ING Groep NV (INGA.AE) said Monday that it has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Payvision, the Dutch provider of payments services.

ING said Payvision has a total value of 360 million euros ($447.4 million) and that the acquisition will expand ING's services to its business customers, especially in e-commerce.

Payvision's existing management will retain a 25% stake in the business and continue to lead the company, ING said.

Payvision was founded in 2002 and has offices in 10 cities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, ING said.

ING said the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 and is not expected to have a material impact on its common equity tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength.

Write to Adam Clark at [email protected]; @AdamDowJones

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 17 672 M
EBIT 2017 7 752 M
Net income 2017 5 102 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,29%
P/E ratio 2017 12,35
P/E ratio 2018 12,21
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,51x
Capitalization 63 066 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | INGA | NL0011821202 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent van den Boogert Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. V. Timmermans Chief Financial Officer
Henk W. Breukink Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP5.91%78 344
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.19%403 598
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA18.87%395 896
BANK OF AMERICA8.71%335 866
WELLS FARGO8.21%324 895
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION25.39%308 290
