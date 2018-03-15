Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ingenico Group    ING   FR0000125346

INGENICO GROUP (ING)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ingenico : GO Sport partners with Ingenico for its new Marketplace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:02am CET
Press Release
Paris,
 15 March 2018

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced a new partnership with French retailer GO Sport to process payments for go-sport.com, the company's new online marketplace. Leveraging Ingenico's payment solution for marketplaces and close integration with Mirakl, a leading marketplace platform provider, GO Sport was able to quickly build a future-proof marketplace. It already complies with the new Payment Service Directive (PSD2) which came into effect in January 2018. To meet GO Sport's ambitious timelines, Ingenico worked closely with Decade, GO Sport's system integrator, to provide them with financial reporting solutions easily connected to their financial management systems.

Online marketplaces such as GO Sport are expected to account for almost 40% of the global online retail market by 2020, according to a study by the eCommerce Foundation and Nyenrode Business University. The introduction of PSD2 will remove some of the exemptions that allowed online marketplaces to operate without being regulated or supervised while providing payment services. With Ingenico, GO Sport now has a future-proof solution and has boarded a significant number of different vendors. Furthermore, Ingenico's large portfolio of payment methods means GO Sport can quickly expand internationally.

"Online marketplaces are a big driver of eCommerce growth. It's also a complex business model because of the intermediary role the marketplace plays and the changing regulatory environment," said Gilles Brabant, Head of online payment Sales-France for Ingenico Group. "With our payment solution for marketplaces, GO Sport meets all the requirements for PSD2 compliance ahead of the implementation in 2018, and is ready for a next phase of international growth."

"When we decided to relaunch our marketplace, we defined a very strict timeline for completion with very strong requirements in terms of compliance. In Ingenico we found the right partner for us," said Rachid  Charki, e-commerce Director of GO Sport. "Ingenico's integration with our Mirakl platform, their commitment to meeting our timelines and the completeness of their PSD2-compliant solution all contributed to our decision."

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
www.ingenico.com     twitter.com/ingenico

About GO Sport
Founded in the Alps after the Olympic Games at the end of the 70s, GO Sport is a chain that helps all athletes achieve their goals, by providing them with the right equipment, advice and quality service.              
GO Sport has 140 shops in France and 70 abroad (including 30 in Poland).

https://www.go-sport.com/

Contacts

     
Communication
Coba Taillefer
External Communications Manager
[email protected]
T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62

  		Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations &
Financial Communication
[email protected]
T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98

  		Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
[email protected]
T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INGENICO GROUP
07:02aINGENICO : GO Sport partners with Ingenico for its new Marketplace
GL
03/13INGENICO : Extension of Telnet site in Sfax
AQ
03/05INGENICO : GiftLogic Now Supports Ingenico iCMP with Vantiv Integrated Payments
AQ
03/03INGENICO : GiftLogic Now Supports Ingenico iCMP with Vantiv Integrated Payments
AQ
03/01INGENICO : set to bring PIN on Glass product to small merchants
AQ
02/28GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION PAYMENT TECHN : Next Generation Payment Technology Market..
AQ
02/28INGENICO GROUP : introduces Axium, its open Android POS platform digitalizing in..
AQ
02/28INGENICO : Group innovates for micro-merchants with a PIN on Glass solution
GL
02/27GLOBAL MOBILE POS SYSTEMS MARKET 201 : 99strategy added a depth and professional..
AQ
02/27INGENICO : Group introduces Axium, its open Android POS platform digitalizing in..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Ingenico Group ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22Ingenico Group's (INGIY) CEO Philippe Lazare on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
02/22Ingenico Group ADR reports FY results 
01/20PAX Global May Be Pounded Down Into Bargain Territory 
2017VERIFONE SYSTEMS : Eroded Competitiveness 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 780 M
EBIT 2018 471 M
Net income 2018 286 M
Debt 2018 534 M
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 15,41
P/E ratio 2019 13,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 4 328 M
Chart INGENICO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ingenico Group Technical Analysis Chart | ING | FR0000125346 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INGENICO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 85,2 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Lazare Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Lomon Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Legal
Xavier Moreno Independent Non-Executive Director
Elie Vannier Independent Non-Executive Director
Diaa Elyaacoubi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGENICO GROUP-23.51%5 365
APPLE6.35%922 050
HP INC13.42%39 206
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE31.48%30 277
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC42.64%17 149
DELL TECHNOLOGIES-4.85%15 506
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.