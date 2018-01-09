Press Release Paris, Tuesday 9 January 2018

Ingenico Labs brings in-vehicle payment to Autonom Cabs, the NAVYA robo-taxis

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the world leader in seamless payment has partnered with NAVYA, the pioneer and specialist in the autonomous vehicle market, to integrate a connected screen enabling payments for a range of services on board the Autonom Cab, the first robo-taxi on the market. The first demonstrator of this connected screen has been presented during the unveiling of Autonom Cab in Paris in November 2017.

As two key trends combine- the adoption of self-driving cars and the rise of the sharing economy - bringing in-car payment seemed a natural focus for Ingenico Labs, the innovation unit of Ingenico Group, already active in IoT payment. Its patented connected screens indeed support contactless payments since 2015. NAVYA chose to integrate an Ingenico 15'' screen equipped with an NFC reader in its self-driving cab, to offer a variety of services including ride sharing, location-based content, click and collect or coupons. The definite plus for end-users is the convenience of a fluid and smart mobility service.

As a developer and designer of fully autonomous electric vehicles, NAVYA is dedicated to reinventing urban mobility. The company can monetize its vehicles using Ingenico's embedded screen without a specific expertise in managing payment cards, wallets or multi-currency transactions. NAVYA can rely on Ingenico and its frictionless payment solution-comprised of hardware, a screen interface and a management platform for the smart distribution of services and content.

Nicolas de Crémiers, NAVYA CMO, commented: 'We are glad to demonstrate with Ingenico Labs what will be the very close future of mobility. Autonom Cabs will allow passengers to maximize the time spent on board and create a new experience through personalized, connected and effective services.'

Michel Léger, EVP Innovation at Ingenico Group, commented: 'We are delighted to play a role in enriching user experience on board the NAVYA Autonom Cab. Our connected screens illustrate Ingenico's capacity to anticipate trends, identify future use cases and build innovative partnerships. Payment in IoT has been a focus of Ingenico Labs since its inception. It is part of a natural evolution of the purchasing journey, in which, since payment is everywhere, conversion can occur wherever there is an interaction between a consumer and a brand.'

Be among the first to experience the world's first self-driving taxi at its North American debut during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center - Tech East - Gold Lot - North Plaza Space NP-9

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:



www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog.

About NAVYA

NAVYA, created in 2014, is a French company and leading name in the autonomous vehicle market. October 2016 saw NAVYA secure a 30 million euro raise in capital together with its original shareholder, investment fund Robolution Capital, Cap Decisif Management with the FRCI Fund (Fonds Régional de Co-investissement de la Région Ile de France), holding company Gravitation, French groups Valeo and Keolis and Group8. NAVYA benefits from major advances in technology in the driverless, electric vehicle sector thanks to a highly-qualified R&D team. Christophe Sapet, its CEO, is supported by a team of 170 people divided up between Lyon, Paris and Saline (Michigan, USA). For more information visit http://navya.tech/

Press contacts

Ingenico Group

Coba Taillefer

External Communications Manager

[email protected]

+33 1 58 01 89 62





NAVYA US

Escal Consulting

Martin Higgins,

[email protected]

917-715-2277

NAVYA FR/EU

Esprit des Sens Agency

Shelley Gore [email protected]

+33 (0)4 78 37 17 50 / +33 (0)6 81 69 50 81

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

