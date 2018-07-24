Init Innovation In Traffic : Share buy-back - week 29

Karlsruhe, 24 July 2018.

In the period between 18 July 2018 and 20 July 2018 init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) bought back a total of 4,560 own shares at an average price of EUR 16.36 per share.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the Adhoc release of 17 July 2018. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share.html