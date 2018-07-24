Log in
07/24 12:40:19 pm
17.375 EUR   -1.00%
12:13pINIT INNOVATION : Share buy-back - week 29
PU
12:00pINIT INNOVATION : Share buyback - week 29
EQ
07/17INIT INNOVATION : init decides share buy-back
EQ
Init Innovation In Traffic : Share buy-back - week 29

07/24/2018 | 12:13pm CEST

Karlsruhe, 24 July 2018.

In the period between 18 July 2018 and 20 July 2018 init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) bought back a total of 4,560 own shares at an average price of EUR 16.36 per share.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the Adhoc release of 17 July 2018. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share.html

Contact
Simone Fritz

Investor Relations
init SE
Germany
Tel.: +49-(0)721-6100-115
Fax.: +49-(0)721-6100-130

Email: ir_prefix@initse._suffixcom

Disclaimer

Init - Innovation In Traffic Systems SE published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:12:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 143 M
EBIT 2018 13,5 M
Net income 2018 7,50 M
Debt 2018 21,6 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 23,25
P/E ratio 2019 17,82
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 163 M
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,8 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Becker Co-Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Kühn Co-Chief Operating Officer
Herbert Basch Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE-4.12%190
ORACLE CORPORATION2.94%193 166
SAP6.62%143 511
INTUIT37.78%55 238
SERVICENOW INC46.10%33 759
HEXAGON20.83%19 533
