DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Share buyback - week 30



31.07.2018 / 11:35

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period between 23 July 2018 and 27 July 2018 init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) bought back a total of 6,332 own shares at an average price of EUR 17.38 per share.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the Adhoc release of 17 July 2018. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share.html

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relations