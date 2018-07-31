Log in
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
07/31 11:30:00 am
18.175 EUR   +0.14%
11:40aINIT INNOVATION : Share buyback - week 30
EQ
07/26INIT INNOVATION : INIT wins contract for Metrolink Ticket Vending De..
EQ
07/24INIT INNOVATION : Share buy-back - week 29
PU
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Share buyback - week 30

07/31/2018 | 11:40am CEST

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Share buyback - week 30

31.07.2018 / 11:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period between 23 July 2018 and 27 July 2018 init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) bought back a total of 6,332 own shares at an average price of EUR 17.38 per share.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the Adhoc release of 17 July 2018. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank, Commerzbank AG, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share.html

 

   




Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
[email protected]

31.07.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709447  31.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=709447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 143 M
EBIT 2018 13,5 M
Net income 2018 7,50 M
Debt 2018 21,6 M
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 24,04
P/E ratio 2019 18,43
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 178 M
Chart INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE
Duration : Period :
Init Innovation In Traffic Systems SE Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,8 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gottfried Greschner Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Rühlig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Becker Co-Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Kühn Co-Chief Operating Officer
Herbert Basch Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE-0.85%209
ORACLE CORPORATION0.95%194 559
SAP7.22%148 379
INTUIT28.46%55 587
SERVICENOW INC37.13%33 978
HEXAGON23.53%19 847
