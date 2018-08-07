Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Inmarsat    ISAT   GB00B09LSH68

INMARSAT (ISAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Inmarsat : Demand for inflight Wi-Fi is driving airline loyalty amongst passengers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:36am CEST

07 August 2018: Inflight Wi-Fi is is a key driver in forming customer loyalty and satisfaction among today's airline passengers, according to Inmarsat's fourth annual global Inflight Connectivity Survey, the industry's largest poll of passenger attitudes published in association with market research company Populus[1].

Wi-Fi is already an essential part of everyday life on the ground with more than three quarters of those surveyed (78%) believing that it is 'fundamental' to daily life. With more than half of passengers (55%) describing inflight Wi-Fi as crucial, meeting the demand for Wi-Fi in the skies is key to improving passenger experience and driving loyalty.

Wi-Fi is now so critical to passengers that two thirds (67%) would be more likely to rebook with an airline if high-quality Wi-Fi was on offer. Globally, passengers ranked inflight Wi-Fi as the fourth most important factor that they consider when choosing an airline, behind airline reputation, free checked baggage and extra leg room.

Inflight Wi-Fi

The impact of inflight Wi-Fi on loyalty and satisfaction is particularly significant for passenger groups most keen to remain connected in the air. High-value customers, parents and young passengers are among those most likely to use inflight Wi-Fi services: nine in ten business travellers (90%), parents travelling with children (90%) and 18-30 year olds (91%) plan to use the service if it's offered when they next fly.

Onboard Wi-Fi could also lead to more productive business trips, as almost nine in ten business travellers (87%) would use inflight Wi-Fi to continue working on the plane. Access to Wi-Fi is also an important driver of choice for nervous flyers, as more than half (51%) said that they would use the technology to remain in contact with family and friends on the ground.

The majority of today's airline passengers are so keen to get online that they will sacrifice other inflight amenities for internet access. Our 2016 Inflight Connectivity Survey revealed that more than half of passengers (54%) would choose Wi-Fi over an inflight meal. Today, passengers are adding alcohol to the list of inflight amenities they would sacrifice to get online, with more than half (53%) suggesting they are even prepared to give up their inflight alcoholic drink in exchange for access to Wi-Fi.

Outstripping supply

As demand for inflight Wi-Fi soars, uptake is similarly high as two thirds (65%) of passengers that had access to the service in the past year chose to use it. However, the demand for quality onboard Wi-Fi is significantly outstripping supply on the fleets of airlines across the globe, as less than half of passengers globally (45%) travelled on flights where it was offered.

Philip Balaam, President of Inmarsat Aviation, said: 'Wi-Fi is essential to daily life on the ground, and airline passengers see no reason why their time on a flight should be restricted or spent any differently. Whether it's used for sending that important work email, entertaining the children or even connecting with fellow passengers, staying online is becoming a crucial part of the inflight experience for today's airline passengers.'

He continued: 'As the only provider to offer a complete global satellite network, Inmarsat is making high-speed inflight Wi-Fi a reality for passengers on leading airlines across the globe. As demand for quality services continues to soar, we are delighted to be able to bring these services to life for passengers and allow them to stay connected to their daily lives on the ground.'

Global survey highlights

  • 81% of passengers would use inflight Wi-Fi if it was available on their next flight, rising to 91% of 18-30 year olds, 90% of business travellers and 90% of passengers travelling with children
  • 65% of passengers that have had access to inflight Wi-Fi in the last year used it
  • 70% of passengers would be likely to recommend inflight Wi-Fi having tried it previously
  • 74% of business travellers feel that inflight Wi-Fi is crucial, with almost nine in ten (87%) stating that if inflight Wi-Fi was available they would be likely to work and be productive on a plane
  • Quality is key: for more than half of passengers (54%), no Wi-Fi at all is better than a poor quality service
  • Over two thirds of passengers (67%) would be more likely to rebook with an airline if high-quality inflight Wi-Fi were available
    • This likelihood to rebook rises to 81% of passengers travelling with children, and 83% of business travellers
  • More than half (53%) would be willing to give up their inflight alcoholic drink to get online

Complete connectivity

Inmarsat is also the only aviation broadband provider capable of connecting the complete aircraft from cabin to cockpit. Passengers can browse the internet, stream videos, check social media and more during flights, with an on-board connectivity experience on par with broadband services available on the ground.

Our high-speed, secure connectivity solutions for the flight deck combine cutting-edge satellite technology with secure IP broadband connectivity. We are able to deliver incomparable protected data capacity to the cockpit, resulting in vastly improved operational efficiency and enhanced safety.

[1] The Inflight Connectivity Survey reflects the responses of more than 9,300 passengers from 32 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America, and is the largest global survey of passenger attitudes.

Disclaimer

Inmarsat plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 04:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INMARSAT
06:36aINMARSAT : Demand for inflight Wi-Fi is driving airline loyalty amongst passenge..
PU
08/04INMARSAT : Government provides satellite broadband to support first solo transat..
AQ
08/02INMARSAT : Half-year results
CO
07/31INMARSAT : Indonesian airline Citilink signs fleet-wide contract for GX Aviation..
PU
07/31INMARSAT : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/24INMARSAT : Businesses expect Industrial IoT to boost their revenues by $154 mill..
AQ
07/24INMARSAT : Businesses expect Industrial IoT to boost their revenues by $154 mill..
PU
07/21INMARSAT : European Space Agency announces improvements on precise ATM system
AQ
07/20INMARSAT : and ESA finish Iris test flight for air traffic modernisation
AQ
07/18INMARSAT : European Space Agency moves closer to more precise flight tracking
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Inmarsat Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/06EchoStar backs off of pursuit for Inmarsat 
07/06EchoStar's improved Inmarsat bid rejected, seeks to extend deadline 
07/05RBC : Echostar nears Inmarsat bid but needs strong offer 
06/26Eutelsat backs off of Inmarsat offer; IMASY -15% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 448 M
EBIT 2018 293 M
Net income 2018 172 M
Debt 2018 1 862 M
Yield 2018 3,08%
P/E ratio 2018 21,73
P/E ratio 2019 37,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,56x
EV / Sales 2019 3,76x
Capitalization 3 301 M
Chart INMARSAT
Duration : Period :
Inmarsat Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INMARSAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert Edward Pearce Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Sukawaty Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Smith Chief Operations Officer
Antony Jeffrey Bates Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Hadinger Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INMARSAT10.68%3 301
SES33.86%9 260
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS3.86%5 337
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC67.37%2 025
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD15.49%1 103
THAICOM PCL--.--%285
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.