Inmarsat : recognised as top Canadian employer

11 January 2018: The Canadian operation of Inmarsat has been recognised as one of the region's best companies to work for according to Atlantic Canada's Top Employers 2018.

Inmarsat employs more than 200 full-time staff in Canada and drew particular praise from judges for its staff development scheme. In addition to a variety of in-house and online training programmes, it offers employees tuition subsidies to complete external courses related to their roles.

Another morale-boosting initiative that impressed the panel was the employee recognition 'spot beam' awards, where permanent employees and managers can nominate their colleagues for wider acknowledgement. The 'WorkPerks' scheme offering discounted products and services and refer-a-friend hiring system also drew plaudits.

Positive morale

David Thornhill, Senior VP of Group IT at Inmarsat said: 'A key word mentioned by the judges in their selection process was community both in terms of the role companies play in the areas they operate in and the kinship and positive morale they generate internally and these are both qualities we hold dear.

'Our spot beam awards are another way by which our team can recognise the hard work and effort of their colleagues and the programme serves as a morale booster for those shortlisted.

'We also care deeply about the ongoing development of our staff and our extensive training programs and generous tuition subsidies help widen the skillsets of our team. Being named as one of Canada's top employers is great recognition of the atmosphere we have fostered here and we hope this will continue to attract top local talent.'