InnerWorkings : Announces Major Changes to Board Composition and Leadership

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing
execution firm, announced today that following the Company’s September
6, 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company’s Lead Independent
Director, Jack Greenberg, will return to his role as Chairman of the
Board of Directors, a role he previously held from June 2010 to April
2018. The Company’s current Executive Chairman of the Board, Eric
Belcher, will continue to serve on the Board through December 31, 2018,
at which time he will retire from the Board.
Linda Wolf, Chairwoman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance
Committee, said, “The Board has long benefited from having an
independent director in the chairman role. Given how well the CEO
transition process is going, we are now well positioned to return to
that governance framework under Jack’s strong leadership. I want to
thank Eric for serving in the chairman capacity to support an effective
CEO transition.”
Additionally, the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Lindsay
Corby and Adam Gutstein as independent directors to the Board.
Ms. Corby is a highly skilled financial executive and recognized leader
who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer of Byline Bank and is a Certified Public Accountant. She was
previously a Director on the Board of QCR Holdings, Inc., where she
served as Chairperson of the Risk Committee and member of the Audit
Committee. Prior to joining Byline Bank, Ms. Corby spent 12 years in
investment banking and private equity. Ms. Corby’s appointment to the
Board is effective immediately.
Mr. Gutstein is a former Partner and current Vice Chairman of PwC US.
Before joining PwC in 2010, Mr. Gutstein was Chief Executive Officer of
Diamond Management & Technology Consultants, a publicly traded global
professional services firm that he co-founded. During his 16-year
tenure, Mr. Gutstein guided multidisciplinary teams globally in
delivering client value through developing growth strategies, improving
operations, and capitalizing on technology. Diamond experienced strong
organic growth in revenue, profitability, and cash flow under his
leadership. Mr. Gutstein is already familiar with InnerWorkings, having
served on the Board in 2010 before joining PwC. Mr. Gutstein’s
appointment to the Board is effective October 1, 2018, following his
planned retirement from PwC.
Jack Greenberg said, “The Board is pleased to welcome two outstanding
new independent directors in Lindsay and Adam. Lindsay’s accounting and
financial background and Adams’s industry expertise and operational
track record will enhance the Board’s ability to guide the Company in
delivering long-term shareholder value. The addition of Lindsay will
also bring the representation of women on the Board to one-third of the
directors, a further step in the Board’s strong commitment to diversity.
Together with our new CEO, Rich Stoddart, the Board has now added three
new directors this year and refreshed one-third of the Board in less
than six months.”
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing
execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of
industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the
Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network
and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded
materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats.
InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,100
individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted
brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many
industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services,
hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food
& beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For
more information visit: www.inwk.com.
