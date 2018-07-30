InnerWorkings : to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 31, 2018

InnerWorkings,
Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm,
will announce its first quarter 2018 results after financial markets
close on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Chip Hodgkins, Interim Chief
Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results
the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).
The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live
audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings'
website at http://investor.inwk.com/events.cfm.
A replay of the webcast will be available later that day at the same
location.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing
execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of
industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the
Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network
and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded
materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats.
InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,100
individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted
brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many
industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services,
hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food
& beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For
more information visit: www.inwk.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005656/en/