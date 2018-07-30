Log in
INNERWORKINGS, INC. (INWK)
InnerWorkings : to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 31, 2018

07/30/2018 | 08:00pm CEST

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, will announce its first quarter 2018 results after financial markets close on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Rich Stoddart, Chief Executive Officer, and Chip Hodgkins, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time).

The phone number to access the conference call is (877) 771-7024. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through InnerWorkings' website at http://investor.inwk.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day at the same location.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,100 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 204 M
EBIT 2018 52,5 M
Net income 2018 32,3 M
Finance 2018 41,2 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,05
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 441 M
Chart INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
InnerWorkings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INNERWORKINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Stoddart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric D. Belcher Chairman
Charles D. Hodgkins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert L. Burkart Chief Information Officer
Linda S. Wolf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNERWORKINGS, INC.-19.34%441
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-4.40%7 113
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-16.92%5 410
CIMPRESS NV21.67%4 694
DELUXE CORPORATION-21.34%2 892
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.23.27%2 079
