Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Innogy SE    IGY   DE000A2AADD2

INNOGY SE (IGY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Britain's SSE raises fiscal year profit outlook, shares up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2018 | 09:12am CET
An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry

SSE (>> Scottish and Southern Energy), Britain's second-biggest energy supplier, raised its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday as wet and windy weather drove a 25 percent rise in production from its renewable energy plants in its first three quarters.

SSE (>> Scottish and Southern Energy), Britain's second-biggest energy supplier, raised its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday as wet and windy weather drove a 25 percent rise in production from its renewable energy plants in its first three quarters.

Shares in SSE rose 1.8 percent to top the blue-chip FTSE 100 index <.FTSE>.

The supplier said it expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share in the range of 116 to 120 pence. In November, the company had forecast that earnings would be at least in line with the consensus forecast of 116 pence.

SSE also said it expects to spend about 1.6 billion pounds in the full year 2017-2018, lower than its previous estimate of 1.7 billion pounds.

The company, however, maintained its capital expenditure estimate of about 6 billion pounds over four-years to March 2020.

Wind energy production rose to 4 terawatt-hours (TWh) in the nine months ended Dec. 31, from 3 TWh in the same period last year. Hydro energy output also rose to 2.5 TWh from 2.1 TWh a year ago.

The company lost 40,000 customer accounts during the three months to end-December, compared with the 50,000 it lost in the previous quarter. It ended the latest quarter with a total of 7.68 million customers.

SSE also said its plans to merge its UK power and gas retail operations with those of npower, owned by Germany's Innogy (>> innogy SE), was on course to be completed by the last quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019.

Power suppliers in Britain have been under pressure from the emergence of small and aggressive rivals as well as being threatened by a price cap on retail prices proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

Britain's "big six" energy suppliers, Centrica's (>> Centrica) British Gas, Iberdrola's (>> Iberdrola) Scottish Power, E.ON (>> E.ON), EDF Energy (>> Electricité de France), SSE and npower, are all currently struggling.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNOGY SE
09:12a Britain's SSE raises fiscal year profit outlook, shares up
08:39a SSE Sees Adjusted Earnings Fall for Fiscal Year 2018; Backs Dividend Increase
01/30 INNOGY SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/30 INNOGY SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/30 INNOGY SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/29 INNOGY SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/24 INNOGY SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/23 INNOGY SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/23 INNOGY SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
01/15 INNOGY : in talks with potential partners over 2 billion pound wind farm
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 43 020 M
EBIT 2017 2 819 M
Net income 2017 1 247 M
Debt 2017 14 433 M
Yield 2017 5,28%
P/E ratio 2017 13,68
P/E ratio 2018 13,67
EV / Sales 2017 0,74x
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capitalization 17 194 M
Chart INNOGY SE
Duration : Period :
innogy SE Technical Analysis Chart | IGY | DE000A2AADD2 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INNOGY SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,8 €
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Tigges Chairman-Management Board
Hildegard Müller Chief Operating Officer-Grid & Infrastructure
Martin Friedrich Herrmann Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Hans Friedrich Bünting Chief Operating Officer-Renewables
Bernhard Günther Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOGY SE-3.29%21 400
NEXTERA ENERGY INC0.96%72 959
ENEL0.97%64 128
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.3.01%55 117
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%22 928
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.3.53%9 946
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.