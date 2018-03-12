Target company: innogy SE; Bidder: E.ON Verwaltungs SE Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Announcement of the decision to make a takeover offer (Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to section 10 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz (WpÜG)) Bidder: E.ON Verwaltungs SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen registered in the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Düsseldorf under HRB 73520 Target company: innogy SE Opernplatz 1 45128 Essen registered in the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Essen under HRB 27091 ISIN: DE000A2AADD2 On 12 March 2018 E.ON Verwaltungs SE ('Bidder') decided to offer to the shareholders of innogy SE ('innogy Shareholders') by way of a voluntary public takeover offer (the 'Takeover Offer') to acquire their bearer shares in innogy SE with no par value, each representing a pro-rata amount of the share capital of EUR 2.00 (ISIN: DE000A2AADD2) (the 'innogy Shares') against a cash consideration of EUR 36.76 per innogy Share. In addition, the innogy Shareholders shall benefit from the dividend to be paid for the financial year ending on 31 December 2017 ('Financial Year 2017') and the financial year ending on 31 December 2018 ('Financial Year 2018') of innogy SE. The Bidder expects the dividend for the Financial Year 2017 and for the Financial Year 2018 to amount in total to EUR 3.24 per innogy Share. The consummation of the Takeover Offer will in any event occur after the annual general meeting of innogy SE, which will resolve on the distribution of profits for the Financial Year 2017. Thus, the innogy Shareholders will receive the dividend per innogy Share approved for the Financial Year 2017 ('Dividend 2017') from innogy SE. If the consummation of the Takeover Offer occurs prior to the annual general meeting of innogy SE, which will resolve on the distribution of profits for the financial year ending on 31 December 2018, the cash consideration of the Takeover Offer will be increased from EUR 36.76 per innogy Share by the amount of EUR 3.24 per innogy Share minus the amount of the Dividend 2017. If the consummation of the Takeover Offer occurs after the annual general meeting of innogy SE, which will resolve on the distribution of profits for the Financial Year 2018, the innogy Shareholders will receive the dividend per innogy Share approved for the Financial Year 2018 ('Dividend 2018') from innogy SE. If the Dividend 2017 together with the Dividend 2018 is less than EUR 3.24 per innogy Share, the Bidder will compensate those innogy Shareholders who have tendered their shares into the Takeover Offer for the difference to the amount of EUR 3.24. As of today, the total value of the Takeover Offer therefore amounts to EUR 40 per innogy Share. The offer document for the Takeover Offer (in German language and a non- binding English translation) as well as further information with respect to the Takeover Offer will be published on the internet at http:// www.energyfortomorrow.de. In addition, there will be an announcement of the publication of the offer document in the German federal gazette (Bundesanzeiger). As far as legally permissible, the Bidder reserves the right to deviate in the final terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer from the basic data described herein. Further information with regard to the transaction: The Bidder is an indirect 100% subsidiary of E.ON SE having its registered seat in Essen, Germany ('E.ON'). Today, E.ON, the Bidder, RWE Aktiengesellschaft, having its registered seat in Essen, Germany ('RWE'), and RWE's 100% subsidiary RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH, having its registered seat in Essen, Germany ('RWE DB'), which holds approx. 76.79% of the innogy Shares issued, have entered into a Share Purchase and Transaction Agreement, under which RWE respectively RWE DB are inter alia obliged to sell the innogy Shares held by RWE DB to the Bidder outside of the Takeover Offer. The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to the granting of the necessary merger control approvals and other required regulatory approvals as well as further common closing conditions. Important notice: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell innogy Shares. The final terms and further provisions regarding the Takeover Offer will be set forth in the offer document to be published upon approval of its publication by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and innogy Shareholders are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements and documents published in connection with the Takeover Offer, since they will contain important information. To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, and in accordance with German market practice, E.ON Verwaltungs SE or brokers acting on its behalf may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, directly or indirectly, innogy Shares or any securities that are immediately convertible into, exchangeable for, or exercisable for, innogy Shares, other than pursuant to the Takeover Offer, before, during or after the period in which the offer remains open for acceptance. 