INNOGY SE (IGY)
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer;

03/12/2018 | 07:30pm CET
Target company: innogy SE; Bidder: E.ON Verwaltungs SE

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities 
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of 
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Announcement of the decision to make a takeover offer
(Übernahmeangebot)
pursuant to section 10 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sections 29
para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz (WpÜG))



Bidder:

E.ON Verwaltungs SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen

registered in the commercial register of the local court
(Amtsgericht) of
Düsseldorf under HRB 73520

Target company:

innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen

registered in the commercial register of the local court
(Amtsgericht) of
Essen under HRB 27091

ISIN: DE000A2AADD2

On 12 March 2018 E.ON Verwaltungs SE ('Bidder') decided to offer to
the
shareholders of innogy SE ('innogy Shareholders') by way of a
voluntary
public takeover offer (the 'Takeover Offer') to acquire their
bearer shares
in innogy SE with no par value, each representing a pro-rata amount of the
share capital of EUR 2.00 (ISIN: DE000A2AADD2) (the 'innogy
Shares')
against a cash consideration of EUR 36.76 per innogy Share.

In addition, the innogy Shareholders shall benefit from the dividend to be
paid for the financial year ending on 31 December 2017 ('Financial Year
2017') and the financial year ending on 31 December 2018
('Financial Year
2018') of innogy SE. The Bidder expects the dividend for the Financial
Year
2017 and for the Financial Year 2018 to amount in total to EUR 3.24 per
innogy Share.

The consummation of the Takeover Offer will in any event occur after the
annual general meeting of innogy SE, which will resolve on the distribution
of profits for the Financial Year 2017. Thus, the innogy Shareholders will
receive the dividend per innogy Share approved for the Financial Year 2017
('Dividend 2017') from innogy SE.

If the consummation of the Takeover Offer occurs prior to the annual
general meeting of innogy SE, which will resolve on the distribution of
profits for the financial year ending on 31 December 2018, the cash
consideration of the Takeover Offer will be increased from EUR 36.76 per
innogy Share by the amount of EUR 3.24 per innogy Share minus the amount of
the Dividend 2017.

If the consummation of the Takeover Offer occurs after the annual general
meeting of innogy SE, which will resolve on the distribution of profits for
the Financial Year 2018, the innogy Shareholders will receive the dividend
per innogy Share approved for the Financial Year 2018 ('Dividend
2018')
from innogy SE. If the Dividend 2017 together with the Dividend 2018 is
less than EUR 3.24 per innogy Share, the Bidder will compensate those
innogy Shareholders who have tendered their shares into the Takeover Offer
for the difference to the amount of EUR 3.24.

As of today, the total value of the Takeover Offer therefore amounts to EUR
40 per innogy Share.

The offer document for the Takeover Offer (in German language and a
non-
binding English translation) as well as further information with
respect to
the Takeover Offer will be published on the internet at http://
www.energyfortomorrow.de. In addition, there will be an announcement of the
publication of the offer document in the German federal gazette
(Bundesanzeiger).

As far as legally permissible, the Bidder reserves the right to deviate in
the final terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer from the basic data
described herein.

Further information with regard to the transaction:

The Bidder is an indirect 100% subsidiary of E.ON SE having its registered
seat in Essen, Germany ('E.ON'). Today, E.ON, the Bidder, RWE
Aktiengesellschaft, having its registered seat in Essen, Germany
('RWE'),
and RWE's 100% subsidiary RWE Downstream Beteiligungs GmbH, having its
registered seat in Essen, Germany ('RWE DB'), which holds approx.
76.79% of
the innogy Shares issued, have entered into a Share Purchase and
Transaction Agreement, under which RWE respectively RWE DB are inter alia
obliged to sell the innogy Shares held by RWE DB to the Bidder outside of
the Takeover Offer.

The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to the granting of
the necessary merger control approvals and other required regulatory
approvals as well as further common closing conditions.

 Important notice:

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell innogy Shares. The final terms and further provisions
regarding the Takeover Offer will be set forth in the offer document to be
published upon approval of its publication by the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht).
Investors and innogy Shareholders are strongly recommended to read the
offer document and all announcements and documents published in connection
with the Takeover Offer, since they will contain important information.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulation, and in
accordance with German market practice, E.ON Verwaltungs SE or brokers
acting on its behalf may from time to time make certain purchases of, or
arrangements to purchase, directly or indirectly, innogy Shares or any
securities that are immediately convertible into, exchangeable for, or
exercisable for, innogy Shares, other than pursuant to the Takeover Offer,
before, during or after the period in which the offer remains open for
acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at
prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Any
information about such purchases will be disclosed as required by law or
regulation in Germany or other relevant jurisdictions.

12 March 2018

E.ON Verwaltungs SE

End of WpÜG-Announcement

End of WpÜG announcement

The 12.03.2018 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed: Bietergesellschft: Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf,
Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart;
Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange
Zielgesellschaft: Regulierter Markt in
Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg,
Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

© EQS 2018
