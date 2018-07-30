Innophos Holdings, Inc. : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results
07/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST
Continued Revenue Growth in FHN Segment Driven by Strength in
Legacy and Acquired Portfolios
Recently Signed Milestone Sourcing Agreements Support Strategic
Value Chain Repositioning and 10% Adjusted Earnings Enhancement by End
of 2019
Negotiated $20 Million To Offset Specific Value Chain Transition
Charges Over Time
Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) today announced financial results
for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Strategic Highlights
Major milestone completed with recently signed strategic PPA and MGA
supply agreements with Nutrien
Negotiated a $20 million payment from Nutrien to offset near-term
value chain specific transition charges anticipated to be incurred
through Q2 2019
Income from the payment will mostly benefit 2019 to 2021 earnings
Full benefits of the multi-faceted value chain repositioning and
manufacturing optimization program expected to deliver adjusted
diluted EPS improvement of 10% by the end of 2019
Q2 Financial Highlights
Sales of $207 million were up 15% compared with the prior-year due to
continued stabilization of the base portfolio, contribution from
acquisitions and ongoing pricing actions
FHN segment sales grew 36%, representing 61% of total Company sales
GAAP Net Income of $6 million, or $0.31 per share, reflect $4 million,
or $0.17 per share of specific value chain transition charges, and $3
million, or $0.10 per share, for the annual Mexico plant maintenance
stoppage that was completed earlier in the year than planned to
prepare operations for the new supply agreements. Given their
project-based nature, the value chain transition charges were excluded
from adjusted results
Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million was $1 million ahead of the same period
last year and, when excluding the Mexico maintenance stoppage
expenses, also improved sequentially.
Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 was down $0.03, or 5% year-over-year due
to Mexico maintenance stoppage expenses. Excluding these expenses
adjusted diluted EPS would have been $0.65, up 14% versus prior year
Free Cash Flow was down $26 million from the same quarter last year,
due to lower reported EBITDA, as well as timing of capital
expenditures and working capital needs to support the value chain
repositioning and manufacturing optimization program
Management Comments
“We delivered solid topline growth in the second quarter as we continued
to capitalize on the stability of our legacy business, strength of our
acquired businesses and our proactive pricing actions, which offset
input cost increases,” said Kim Ann Mink, Ph.D., Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer.
“We made significant strides in advancing our strategic value chain
repositioning and manufacturing optimization program which sets us up
well for 2019 and beyond. This program will meaningfully diversify
Innophos’ supply base and deliver an improved sustainable cost
structure, while maintaining our market-leadership position in our
cash-generative phosphate portfolio, which is an important component of
our Vision 2022 strategy,” continued Mink.
“We are confident that the strategic value chain program will deliver a
10% improvement to our adjusted diluted EPS by the end of 2019. In the
near term there will be a negative impact to our GAAP earnings as the
anticipated specific value chain transition costs are incurred ahead of
the full benefit accruing from the $20 million payment.
“We continue to position Innophos for sustained organic and inorganic
growth,” added Mink. “We have strong momentum behind our enterprise-wide
new product development process called SPARC, are progressing with the
integration of our 2017 acquisitions and are actively pursuing
additional M&A opportunities that will further strengthen our position
in attractive FHN markets.
“Our performance in H1 2018 has been defined by solid financial results
and strong momentum as we advance along our Vision 2022 strategic
roadmap to establish Innophos as a leading specialty ingredients
provider. Looking ahead, we are focused on leveraging this momentum and
continuing to put our transformation in action,” concluded Mink.
Q2 2018 Results Variance $
and Variance % in the following tables may not foot due to rounding
$ Millions except EPS
Quarter 2
2018
2017
Variance $
Variance %
Sales
207
179
28
15%
Net Income
6
11
(5)
(44)%
Adj. Net Income
11
11
---
(4)%
EBITDA
23
28
(6)
(20)%
Adj. EBITDA
31
30
1
3%
Diluted EPS
0.31
0.57
(0.25)
(45)%
Adj. Diluted EPS
0.55
0.57
(0.03)
(5)%
Cash from Ops
16
30
(14)
(46)%
Free Cash Flow
(3)
23
(26)
(115)%
Sales grew 15% compared with the prior year due to 12% higher volumes,
and 3% higher prices
GAAP Net Income of $6 million, or diluted EPS of $0.31, were down
versus the prior year reflecting $4 million of specific value chain
transition charges and $3 million from the annual Mexico plant
maintenance stoppage charges
Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million was ahead of last year due to
additional earnings from acquisitions, partly offset by $3 million of
Mexico plant maintenance charges. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 was
down due to the $0.10 impact from the annual Mexico maintenance
stoppage
Free Cash outflow was $3 million, down $26 million versus the same
quarter last year due to lower earnings, as well as higher capex of
$12 million and greater working capital needs to support the value
chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program
Q2 2018 Segment Financials
Q2 Sales
2018 $ Millions
2017 $ Millions
Variance $
Variance %
FHN
126
92
33
36%
IS
67
67
(1)
(1)%
Other
14
20
(5)
(27)%
Total Innophos
207
179
28
15%
Q2 Adj. EBITDA
2018 $ Millions
2017 $ Millions
2018 Margin
2017 Margin
FHN
18
18
15%
20%
IS
11
10
16%
14%
Other
2
2
11%
12%
Total IPHS
31
30
15%
17%
Note: See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to EBITDA in the
financial tables that follow
FHN represented 61% of total Company sales and was up 36%
year-over-year (price +1%, volume +35%) due to the contribution from
acquisitions and strength of the legacy portfolio; adjusted EBITDA
margins were 509 bps below 2017 due to the effects of the Mexico plant
maintenance stoppage and dilution effect from lower margin acquisitions
IS sales were down 1% with selling price increases mostly offsetting
volume (price +3%, volume down 4%); adjusted EBITDA margins were up
229 bps versus the prior year quarter due to proactive price increases
Other sales were down 27% (price +9%, volume down 36%) due primarily
to the lower level of co-product sales. Other adjusted EBITDA margins
were 11%
Year-to-Date Results
Variance $ and Variance % in the following tables may not foot due to
rounding
$ Millions except EPS
YTD Q2
2018
2017
Variance $
Variance %
Sales
412
345
67
19%
Net Income
17
22
(5)
(23)%
Adj. Net Income
23
23
---
---
EBITDA
52
54
(2)
(3)%
Adj. EBITDA
63
58
5
10%
Diluted EPS
0.87
1.12
(0.25)
(23)%
Adj. Diluted EPS
1.15
1.16
(0.01)
(1)%
Cash from Ops
12
19
(7)
(38)%
Free Cash Flow
(17)
3
(20)
(612)%
Sales improved 19% reflecting the benefit of acquisitions and
proactive pricing programs
GAAP Net Income of $17 million was impacted by expenses related to the
value chain transition and Mexico plant maintenance stoppage
Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% due to contributions from acquisitions and
legacy business price increases that exceeded input cost increases
Average working capital was 22% for the first half 2018, down 90 bps
from the prior year half despite increased working capital needs to
support the value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization
program
YTD Quarter 2 Segment Financials
YTD Q2 Segment Sales
2018 $ Millions
2017 $ Millions
Variance $
Variance %
FHN
252
183
69
38%
IS
130
131
(1)
(1)%
Other
30
31
(1)
(2)%
Total Innophos
412
345
67
19%
YTD Q2 Segment Adj. EBITDA
2018 $ Millions
2017 $ Millions
2018 Margin
2017 Margin
FHN
39
35
16%
19%
IS
22
20
17%
15%
Other
2
3
8%
11%
Total IPHS
63
58
15%
17%
Note: See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to EBITDA in the
financial tables that follow
FHN represented 61% of total Company sales and was up 38%
year-over-year (price +1%, volume +37%) due to the contribution from
acquisitions and strength of the legacy portfolio; adjusted EBITDA
margins were 340 bps below 2017 due to the effects of the Mexico plant
maintenance stoppage and dilution effects from lower margin
acquisitions
IS sales were down 1% with selling price increases nearly offsetting
volume (price +3%, volume down 4%); adjusted EBITDA margins were up
169 bps due to price increases
Other sales were down 2% (price +7%, volume down 9%) due primarily to
lower level of co-product sales. Other adjusted EBITDA margins were 8%
Full Year 2018 Outlook
The Company is reiterating its revenue and adjusted earnings guidance
for full year 2018 with revenue to grow 12% to 14% and adjusted EBITDA
to grow 15% to 17% compared to 2017.
The impact from specific value chain transition charges will lower 2018
GAAP earnings expectations as these transition costs will be incurred
ahead of the $20 million accruing to earnings.
Overall market conditions and the competitive landscape are expected to
be similar in H2 compared with H1 of this year.
During the first half of the year, selling price increases have been
effective in offsetting input cost increases. In response to the
operating environment continuing to show cost inflation, the Company
continues to take further price increase actions.
The Company anticipates the effective tax rate to operate in the 28-30%
range given the geographical mix in earnings.
Free cash flow is expected to modestly decrease versus prior year,
principally to support the strategic value chain repositioning and
manufacturing optimization program.
The Company continues to diligently work through the multi-faceted value
chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program and expects
full benefits to materialize in H2 2019. The program is estimated to
deliver adjusted diluted EPS improvement of 10% by the end of 2019.
Conference Call
Innophos will host its second quarter 2018 conference call today July
30, 2018 at 9:00 am ET to discuss its earnings results. The call can be
accessed by dialing (877) 604-1612 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0883
(international). No passcode is required. Please dial in approximately
15 minutes ahead of the start time to ensure timely entry to the call.
The Q2 2018 earnings call presentation will be made available on the
Company’s website the morning of the call. A replay will be available
between approximately 11:30 am ET on July 30 and 11:59 pm ET on August
13, 2018. The replay is accessible by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or
(201) 612-7415 (international) and entering the Conference ID number
13681096.
Additional information on Innophos’ second quarter 2018 results can also
be found on the Company’s website.
About the Company
Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient
solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food,
health, nutrition and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in
the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate,
mineral, enzyme and botanical based ingredients to help our customers
offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical.
Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing
operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For
more information, please visit www.innophos.com.
Financial Tables Follow
Summary Profit & Loss Statement
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars In thousands, except per share amounts or share
amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
206,725
$
179,140
$
412,165
$
345,084
Cost of goods sold
170,340
140,064
333,553
269,465
Gross profit
36,385
39,076
78,612
75,619
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
22,503
19,881
45,023
39,203
Research & development expenses
1,338
818
2,749
1,648
Total operating expenses
23,841
20,699
47,772
40,851
Operating income
12,544
18,377
30,840
34,768
Interest expense, net
3,198
1,452
6,102
2,805
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,136
(78
)
940
(135
)
Other income
(13
)
(14
)
(28
)
(28
)
Income before income taxes
8,223
17,017
23,826
32,126
Provision for income taxes
1,977
5,794
6,665
9,980
Net income
$
6,246
$
11,223
$
17,161
$
22,146
Diluted Earnings Per Participating Share
$
0.31
$
0.57
$
0.87
$
1.12
Diluted weighted average participating shares outstanding
19,818,883
19,692,690
19,765,971
19,693,682
Dividends paid per share of common stock
$
0.48
$
0.48
$
0.96
$
0.96
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
0.48
$
0.48
$
0.96
$
0.96
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation to Net
Income
(Dollars in thousands, except EPS)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income
$
6,246
$
11,223
$
17,161
$
22,146
Pre-tax Adjustments
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,136
(78
)
940
(135
)
Severance/Restructuring expense
304
326
1,284
1,326
M&A related costs
186
-
938
-
Value chain transition
4,493
-
4,493
-
Total Pre-tax Adjustments
6,119
248
7,655
1,191
Income tax effects on Adjustments
1,471
84
1,933
346
Adjusted Net Income
$
10,894
$
11,387
$
22,883
$
22,991
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Participating Share
$
0.55
$
0.57
$
1.15
$
1.16
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net
Income
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Income
$
6,246
$
11,223
$
17,161
$
22,146
Interest expense, net
3,198
1,452
6,102
2,805
Provision for income taxes
1,977
5,794
6,665
9,980
Depreciation & amortization
11,089
9,550
22,453
19,131
EBITDA
22,510
28,019
52,381
54,062
Adjustments
Non-cash stock compensation
1,993
1,568
2,992
2,285
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,136
(78
)
940
(135
)
Severance/Restructuring expense
304
326
1,284
1,326
M&A related costs
186
-
938
-
Value chain transition
4,493
-
4,493
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,622
$
29,835
$
63,028
$
57,538
Percent of Sales
14.8
%
16.7
%
15.3
%
16.7
%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to
EBITDA
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
FHN
IS
Other
Total
FHN
IS
Other
Total
EBITDA
$
14,939
$
7,794
($223
)
$
22,510
$
17,032
$
8,654
$
2,333
$
28,019
Non-cash stock compensation
1,128
789
76
1,993
887
621
60
1,568
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
96
0
1,040
1,136
(26
)
0
(52
)
(78
)
Severance/Restructuring exp.
169
114
21
304
130
196
0
326
M&A related costs
172
0
14
186
0
0
0
0
Value chain transition
1,666
2,219
608
4,493
0
0
0
0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
18,170
$
10,916
$
1,536
$
30,622
$
18,023
$
9,471
$
2,341
$
29,835
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
FHN
IS
Other
Total
FHN
IS
Other
Total
EBITDA
$
33,931
$
17,886
$
564
$
52,381
$
32,656
$
18,175
$
3,231
$
54,062
Non-cash stock compensation
1,703
1,182
107
2,992
1,293
905
87
2,285
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
9
0
931
940
(30
)
0
(105
)
(135
)
Severance/Restructuring exp.(inc.)
753
485
46
1,284
665
635
26
1,326
M&A related costs
923
0
15
938
0
0
0
0
Value chain transition
1,666
2,219
608
4,493
0
0
0
0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,985
$
21,772
$
2,271
63,028
$
34,584
$
19,715
$
3,239
$
57,538
Segment Reporting
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
Segment Net Sales
2018
2017
2018
2017
Food, Health and Nutrition
$
125,664
$
92,198
$
252,027
$
183,281
Industrial Specialties
66,751
67,368
130,101
131,040
Other
14,310
19,574
30,037
30,763
Total
$
206,725
$
179,140
$
412,165
$
345,084
Net Sales % change
Food, Health and Nutrition
36.3
%
37.5
%
Industrial Specialties
(0.9
)%
(0.7
)%
Other
(26.9
)%
(2.4
)%
Total
15.4
%
19.4
%
Segment EBITDA
Food, Health and Nutrition
$
14,939
$
17,032
$
33,931
$
32,656
Industrial Specialties
7,794
8,654
17,886
18,175
Other
(223
)
2,333
564
3,231
Total
$
22,510
$
28,019
$
52,381
$
54,062
Segment EBITDA % of net sales
Food, Health and Nutrition
11.9
%
18.5
%
13.5
%
17.8
%
Industrial Specialties
11.7
%
12.8
%
13.7
%
13.9
%
Other
(1.6
)%
11.9
%
1.9
%
10.5
%
Total
10.9
%
15.6
%
12.7
%
15.7
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
Food, Health and Nutrition
$
7,213
$
5,498
$
14,535
$
11,220
Industrial Specialties
3,368
3,486
7,104
6,858
Other
508
566
814
1,053
Total
$
11,089
$
9,550
$
22,453
$
19,131
Price / Volume
The Company calculates pure selling price dollar variances as the
selling price for the current year to date period minus the selling
price for the prior year to date period, and then multiplies the
resulting selling price difference by the prior year to date period
volume. The current quarter selling price dollar variance is derived
from the current quarter year to date selling price dollar variance less
the previous quarter year to date selling price dollar variance. The
selling price dollar variance is then divided by the prior period sales
dollars to calculate the percentage change. Volume/mix variance is
calculated as the total sales variance minus the selling price variance.
The following table illustrates the percentage changes in net sales by
reportable segments compared with the same period of the prior year,
including the effect of selling price and volume/mix changes upon
revenue:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Reportable Segments
Price
Volume/Mix
Total
Price
Volume/Mix
Total
Food, Health and Nutrition
1.2
%
35.1
%
36.3
%
0.9
%
36.6
%
37.5
%
Industrial Specialties
3.2
%
(4.1
)%
(0.9
)%
2.9
%
(3.6
)%
(0.7
)%
Other
9.2
%
(36.1
)%
(26.9
)%
7.0
%
(9.4
)%
(2.4
)%
Total
2.8
%
12.6
%
15.4
%
2.2
%
17.2
%
19.4
%
Summary Cash Flow Statement
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Six Month Ended June 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows provided from operating activities
Net income
$
17,161
$
22,146
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,453
19,131
Amortization of deferred financing charges
215
215
Deferred income tax provision
97
14
Gain on sale of building
-
(153
)
Share-based compensation
2,992
2,285
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(8,110
)
(7,797
)
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(13,136
)
1,650
Increase in other current assets
(4,481
)
(5,975
)
Decrease in accounts payable
(141
)
(6,389
)
Decrease in other current liabilities
(718
)
(2,688
)
Changes in other long-term assets and liabilities
(4,224
)
(3,083
)
Net cash provided from operating activities
12,108
19,356
Cash flows used for investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(29,026
)
(16,077
)
Proceeds from sale of building
-
1,028
Net cash used for investing activities
(29,026
)
(15,049
)
Cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities:
Long-term debt borrowings
61,000
14,000
Long-term debt repayments
(41,000
)
(19,000
)
Restricted stock forfeitures
(251
)
(738
)
Dividends paid
(18,782
)
(18,722
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
967
(24,460
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(559
)
162
Net change in cash
(16,510
)
(19,991
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
28,782
53,487
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
12,272
$
33,496
Cash From Operations Reconciliation to
EBITDA
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
EBITDA
$
22,510
$
28,019
$
52,381
$
54,062
Operating Working Capital
3,714
7,712
(24,986
)
(21,058
)
Taxes paid
(9,420
)
(5,940
)
(12,798
)
(11,365
)
Interest paid
(3,699
)
(1,380
)
(6,780
)
(2,685
)
All other including non-cash stock compensation and changes in other
long-term assets and liabilities
3,197
1,624
4,291
402
Net cash provided from operations
$
16,302
$
30,035
$
12,108
$
19,356
Cash From Operations Reconciliation to
Adjusted EBITDA
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,622
$
29,835
$
63,028
$
57,538
Operating Working Capital
(2,405
)
7,464
(32,641
)
(22,249
)
Taxes paid
(9,420
)
(5,940
)
(12,798
)
(11,365
)
Interest paid
(3,699
)
(1,380
)
(6,780
)
(2,685
)
All other including changes in other long-term assets and liabilities
1,204
56
1,299
(1,883
)
Net cash provided from operations
$
16,302
$
30,035
$
12,108
$
19,356
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Cash
From Operations
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Month Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash From Operations
$
16,302
$
30,035
$
12,108
$
19,356
Capital Expenditures
(19,627
)
(7,524
)
(29,026
)
(16,077
)
Free Cash Flow
($3,325
)
$
22,511
($16,918
)
$
3,279
Summary Balance Sheets
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,272
$
28,782
Accounts receivable, net
108,935
100,820
Inventories
158,908
145,685
Other current assets
29,502
24,969
Total current assets
309,617
300,256
Property, plant and equipment, net
232,461
219,297
Goodwill
152,767
152,700
Intangibles and other assets, net
106,307
112,916
Total assets
$
801,152
$
785,169
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of capital leases
$
4
$
4
Accounts payable, trade and other
70,315
70,445
Other current liabilities
42,196
43,084
Total current liabilities
112,515
113,533
Long-term debt
330,003
310,005
Other long-term liabilities
23,664
28,072
Total stockholders’ equity
334,970
333,559
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
801,152
$
785,169
Additional Information
Net debt is a supplemental financial measure that is not required by, or
presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes net debt is
helpful in analyzing leverage and as a performance measure for purposes
of presentation in this release. The Company defines net debt as total
long-term debt (including any current portion) less cash and cash
equivalents.
Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure that is not required
by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes free
cash flow is helpful in analyzing the cash flow generating capability of
the business and as a performance measure for purposes of presentation
in this release. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided
from operating activities plus cash used for capital expenditures.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS
are supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or
presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes EBITDA and
adjusted EBITDA are helpful in analyzing the cash flow generating
capability of the business and as performance measures for purposes of
presentation in this release.
Net Working Capital is a supplemental financial measure that is not
required by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company
believes net working capital is helpful in analyzing the effects on the
cash flow generating capability of the business and as a performance
measure for purposes of presentation in this release. The Company
defines net working capital as total current assets less cash and cash
equivalents less total current liabilities plus current portion of
capital leases.
Operating Working Capital is a supplemental financial measure that is
not required by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company
believes operating working capital is helpful in analyzing the effects
on the cash flow generating capability of the business and as a
performance measure for purposes of presentation in this release. The
Company defines operating working capital as net working capital less
taxes less interest.
Innophos is not able to provide a reconciliation of its expectation for
adjusted earnings to 2018 and 2019 GAAP net income given the dynamic
nature of the strategic value chain repositioning program expenses that
may be incurred. In addition, Innophos is not able to provide a
reconciliation of its 2022 expectation for adjusted EBITDA margin to
GAAP net income due to the number of variables in the projected EBITDA
margin for 2022. As a result we are currently unable to quantify
accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in GAAP
net income for 2018, 2019 or 2022 or the individual adjustments for such
reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply
a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.