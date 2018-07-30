Innophos Holdings, Inc. : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results

Continued Revenue Growth in FHN Segment Driven by Strength in Legacy and Acquired Portfolios

Recently Signed Milestone Sourcing Agreements Support Strategic Value Chain Repositioning and 10% Adjusted Earnings Enhancement by End of 2019

Negotiated $20 Million To Offset Specific Value Chain Transition Charges Over Time

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Strategic Highlights

Major milestone completed with recently signed strategic PPA and MGA supply agreements with Nutrien

Negotiated a $20 million payment from Nutrien to offset near-term value chain specific transition charges anticipated to be incurred through Q2 2019

Income from the payment will mostly benefit 2019 to 2021 earnings

Full benefits of the multi-faceted value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program expected to deliver adjusted diluted EPS improvement of 10% by the end of 2019

Q2 Financial Highlights

Sales of $207 million were up 15% compared with the prior-year due to continued stabilization of the base portfolio, contribution from acquisitions and ongoing pricing actions

FHN segment sales grew 36%, representing 61% of total Company sales

GAAP Net Income of $6 million, or $0.31 per share, reflect $4 million, or $0.17 per share of specific value chain transition charges, and $3 million, or $0.10 per share, for the annual Mexico plant maintenance stoppage that was completed earlier in the year than planned to prepare operations for the new supply agreements. Given their project-based nature, the value chain transition charges were excluded from adjusted results

Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million was $1 million ahead of the same period last year and, when excluding the Mexico maintenance stoppage expenses, also improved sequentially.

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 was down $0.03, or 5% year-over-year due to Mexico maintenance stoppage expenses. Excluding these expenses adjusted diluted EPS would have been $0.65, up 14% versus prior year

Free Cash Flow was down $26 million from the same quarter last year, due to lower reported EBITDA, as well as timing of capital expenditures and working capital needs to support the value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program

Management Comments

“We delivered solid topline growth in the second quarter as we continued to capitalize on the stability of our legacy business, strength of our acquired businesses and our proactive pricing actions, which offset input cost increases,” said Kim Ann Mink, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We made significant strides in advancing our strategic value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program which sets us up well for 2019 and beyond. This program will meaningfully diversify Innophos’ supply base and deliver an improved sustainable cost structure, while maintaining our market-leadership position in our cash-generative phosphate portfolio, which is an important component of our Vision 2022 strategy,” continued Mink.

“We are confident that the strategic value chain program will deliver a 10% improvement to our adjusted diluted EPS by the end of 2019. In the near term there will be a negative impact to our GAAP earnings as the anticipated specific value chain transition costs are incurred ahead of the full benefit accruing from the $20 million payment.

“We continue to position Innophos for sustained organic and inorganic growth,” added Mink. “We have strong momentum behind our enterprise-wide new product development process called SPARC, are progressing with the integration of our 2017 acquisitions and are actively pursuing additional M&A opportunities that will further strengthen our position in attractive FHN markets.

“Our performance in H1 2018 has been defined by solid financial results and strong momentum as we advance along our Vision 2022 strategic roadmap to establish Innophos as a leading specialty ingredients provider. Looking ahead, we are focused on leveraging this momentum and continuing to put our transformation in action,” concluded Mink.

Q2 2018 Results

Variance $ and Variance % in the following tables may not foot due to rounding

$ Millions except EPS Quarter 2 2018 2017 Variance $ Variance % Sales 207 179 28 15% Net Income 6 11 (5) (44)% Adj. Net Income 11 11 --- (4)% EBITDA 23 28 (6) (20)% Adj. EBITDA 31 30 1 3% Diluted EPS 0.31 0.57 (0.25) (45)% Adj. Diluted EPS 0.55 0.57 (0.03) (5)% Cash from Ops 16 30 (14) (46)% Free Cash Flow (3) 23 (26) (115)%

Sales grew 15% compared with the prior year due to 12% higher volumes, and 3% higher prices

GAAP Net Income of $6 million, or diluted EPS of $0.31, were down versus the prior year reflecting $4 million of specific value chain transition charges and $3 million from the annual Mexico plant maintenance stoppage charges

Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million was ahead of last year due to additional earnings from acquisitions, partly offset by $3 million of Mexico plant maintenance charges. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.55 was down due to the $0.10 impact from the annual Mexico maintenance stoppage

Free Cash outflow was $3 million, down $26 million versus the same quarter last year due to lower earnings, as well as higher capex of $12 million and greater working capital needs to support the value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program

Q2 2018 Segment Financials

Q2 Sales 2018 $ Millions 2017 $ Millions Variance $ Variance % FHN 126 92 33 36% IS 67 67 (1) (1)% Other 14 20 (5) (27)% Total Innophos 207 179 28 15% Q2 Adj. EBITDA 2018 $ Millions 2017 $ Millions 2018 Margin 2017 Margin FHN 18 18 15% 20% IS 11 10 16% 14% Other 2 2 11% 12% Total IPHS 31 30 15% 17% Note: See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to EBITDA in the financial tables that follow

FHN represented 61% of total Company sales and was up 36% year-over-year (price +1%, volume +35%) due to the contribution from acquisitions and strength of the legacy portfolio; adjusted EBITDA margins were 509 bps below 2017 due to the effects of the Mexico plant maintenance stoppage and dilution effect from lower margin acquisitions

IS sales were down 1% with selling price increases mostly offsetting volume (price +3%, volume down 4%); adjusted EBITDA margins were up 229 bps versus the prior year quarter due to proactive price increases

Other sales were down 27% (price +9%, volume down 36%) due primarily to the lower level of co-product sales. Other adjusted EBITDA margins were 11%

Year-to-Date Results

Variance $ and Variance % in the following tables may not foot due to rounding

$ Millions except EPS YTD Q2 2018 2017 Variance $ Variance % Sales 412 345 67 19% Net Income 17 22 (5) (23)% Adj. Net Income 23 23 --- --- EBITDA 52 54 (2) (3)% Adj. EBITDA 63 58 5 10% Diluted EPS 0.87 1.12 (0.25) (23)% Adj. Diluted EPS 1.15 1.16 (0.01) (1)% Cash from Ops 12 19 (7) (38)% Free Cash Flow (17) 3 (20) (612)%

Sales improved 19% reflecting the benefit of acquisitions and proactive pricing programs

GAAP Net Income of $17 million was impacted by expenses related to the value chain transition and Mexico plant maintenance stoppage

Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% due to contributions from acquisitions and legacy business price increases that exceeded input cost increases

Average working capital was 22% for the first half 2018, down 90 bps from the prior year half despite increased working capital needs to support the value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program

YTD Quarter 2 Segment Financials

YTD Q2 Segment Sales 2018 $ Millions 2017 $ Millions Variance $ Variance % FHN 252 183 69 38% IS 130 131 (1) (1)% Other 30 31 (1) (2)% Total Innophos 412 345 67 19% YTD Q2 Segment Adj. EBITDA 2018 $ Millions 2017 $ Millions 2018 Margin 2017 Margin FHN 39 35 16% 19% IS 22 20 17% 15% Other 2 3 8% 11% Total IPHS 63 58 15% 17% Note: See Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to EBITDA in the financial tables that follow

FHN represented 61% of total Company sales and was up 38% year-over-year (price +1%, volume +37%) due to the contribution from acquisitions and strength of the legacy portfolio; adjusted EBITDA margins were 340 bps below 2017 due to the effects of the Mexico plant maintenance stoppage and dilution effects from lower margin acquisitions

IS sales were down 1% with selling price increases nearly offsetting volume (price +3%, volume down 4%); adjusted EBITDA margins were up 169 bps due to price increases

Other sales were down 2% (price +7%, volume down 9%) due primarily to lower level of co-product sales. Other adjusted EBITDA margins were 8%

Full Year 2018 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its revenue and adjusted earnings guidance for full year 2018 with revenue to grow 12% to 14% and adjusted EBITDA to grow 15% to 17% compared to 2017.

The impact from specific value chain transition charges will lower 2018 GAAP earnings expectations as these transition costs will be incurred ahead of the $20 million accruing to earnings.

Overall market conditions and the competitive landscape are expected to be similar in H2 compared with H1 of this year.

During the first half of the year, selling price increases have been effective in offsetting input cost increases. In response to the operating environment continuing to show cost inflation, the Company continues to take further price increase actions.

The Company anticipates the effective tax rate to operate in the 28-30% range given the geographical mix in earnings.

Free cash flow is expected to modestly decrease versus prior year, principally to support the strategic value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program.

The Company continues to diligently work through the multi-faceted value chain repositioning and manufacturing optimization program and expects full benefits to materialize in H2 2019. The program is estimated to deliver adjusted diluted EPS improvement of 10% by the end of 2019.

Financial Tables Follow

Summary Profit & Loss Statement INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars In thousands, except per share amounts or share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 206,725 $ 179,140 $ 412,165 $ 345,084 Cost of goods sold 170,340 140,064 333,553 269,465 Gross profit 36,385 39,076 78,612 75,619 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 22,503 19,881 45,023 39,203 Research & development expenses 1,338 818 2,749 1,648 Total operating expenses 23,841 20,699 47,772 40,851 Operating income 12,544 18,377 30,840 34,768 Interest expense, net 3,198 1,452 6,102 2,805 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,136 (78 ) 940 (135 ) Other income (13 ) (14 ) (28 ) (28 ) Income before income taxes 8,223 17,017 23,826 32,126 Provision for income taxes 1,977 5,794 6,665 9,980 Net income $ 6,246 $ 11,223 $ 17,161 $ 22,146 Diluted Earnings Per Participating Share $ 0.31 $ 0.57 $ 0.87 $ 1.12 Diluted weighted average participating shares outstanding 19,818,883 19,692,690 19,765,971 19,693,682 Dividends paid per share of common stock $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.96 $ 0.96

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation to Net Income (Dollars in thousands, except EPS) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income $ 6,246 $ 11,223 $ 17,161 $ 22,146 Pre-tax Adjustments Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,136 (78 ) 940 (135 ) Severance/Restructuring expense 304 326 1,284 1,326 M&A related costs 186 - 938 - Value chain transition 4,493 - 4,493 - Total Pre-tax Adjustments 6,119 248 7,655 1,191 Income tax effects on Adjustments 1,471 84 1,933 346 Adjusted Net Income $ 10,894 $ 11,387 $ 22,883 $ 22,991 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Participating Share $ 0.55 $ 0.57 $ 1.15 $ 1.16

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Income $ 6,246 $ 11,223 $ 17,161 $ 22,146 Interest expense, net 3,198 1,452 6,102 2,805 Provision for income taxes 1,977 5,794 6,665 9,980 Depreciation & amortization 11,089 9,550 22,453 19,131 EBITDA 22,510 28,019 52,381 54,062 Adjustments Non-cash stock compensation 1,993 1,568 2,992 2,285 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,136 (78 ) 940 (135 ) Severance/Restructuring expense 304 326 1,284 1,326 M&A related costs 186 - 938 - Value chain transition 4,493 - 4,493 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,622 $ 29,835 $ 63,028 $ 57,538 Percent of Sales 14.8 % 16.7 % 15.3 % 16.7 %

Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 FHN IS Other Total FHN IS Other Total EBITDA $ 14,939 $ 7,794 ($223 ) $ 22,510 $ 17,032 $ 8,654 $ 2,333 $ 28,019 Non-cash stock compensation 1,128 789 76 1,993 887 621 60 1,568 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 96 0 1,040 1,136 (26 ) 0 (52 ) (78 ) Severance/Restructuring exp. 169 114 21 304 130 196 0 326 M&A related costs 172 0 14 186 0 0 0 0 Value chain transition 1,666 2,219 608 4,493 0 0 0 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,170 $ 10,916 $ 1,536 $ 30,622 $ 18,023 $ 9,471 $ 2,341 $ 29,835 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 FHN IS Other Total FHN IS Other Total EBITDA $ 33,931 $ 17,886 $ 564 $ 52,381 $ 32,656 $ 18,175 $ 3,231 $ 54,062 Non-cash stock compensation 1,703 1,182 107 2,992 1,293 905 87 2,285 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 9 0 931 940 (30 ) 0 (105 ) (135 ) Severance/Restructuring exp.(inc.) 753 485 46 1,284 665 635 26 1,326 M&A related costs 923 0 15 938 0 0 0 0 Value chain transition 1,666 2,219 608 4,493 0 0 0 0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,985 $ 21,772 $ 2,271 63,028 $ 34,584 $ 19,715 $ 3,239 $ 57,538

Segment Reporting Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, Segment Net Sales 2018 2017 2018 2017 Food, Health and Nutrition $ 125,664 $ 92,198 $ 252,027 $ 183,281 Industrial Specialties 66,751 67,368 130,101 131,040 Other 14,310 19,574 30,037 30,763 Total $ 206,725 $ 179,140 $ 412,165 $ 345,084 Net Sales % change Food, Health and Nutrition 36.3 % 37.5 % Industrial Specialties (0.9 )% (0.7 )% Other (26.9 )% (2.4 )% Total 15.4 % 19.4 % Segment EBITDA Food, Health and Nutrition $ 14,939 $ 17,032 $ 33,931 $ 32,656 Industrial Specialties 7,794 8,654 17,886 18,175 Other (223 ) 2,333 564 3,231 Total $ 22,510 $ 28,019 $ 52,381 $ 54,062 Segment EBITDA % of net sales Food, Health and Nutrition 11.9 % 18.5 % 13.5 % 17.8 % Industrial Specialties 11.7 % 12.8 % 13.7 % 13.9 % Other (1.6 )% 11.9 % 1.9 % 10.5 % Total 10.9 % 15.6 % 12.7 % 15.7 % Depreciation and amortization expense Food, Health and Nutrition $ 7,213 $ 5,498 $ 14,535 $ 11,220 Industrial Specialties 3,368 3,486 7,104 6,858 Other 508 566 814 1,053 Total $ 11,089 $ 9,550 $ 22,453 $ 19,131

Price / Volume

The Company calculates pure selling price dollar variances as the selling price for the current year to date period minus the selling price for the prior year to date period, and then multiplies the resulting selling price difference by the prior year to date period volume. The current quarter selling price dollar variance is derived from the current quarter year to date selling price dollar variance less the previous quarter year to date selling price dollar variance. The selling price dollar variance is then divided by the prior period sales dollars to calculate the percentage change. Volume/mix variance is calculated as the total sales variance minus the selling price variance. The following table illustrates the percentage changes in net sales by reportable segments compared with the same period of the prior year, including the effect of selling price and volume/mix changes upon revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Reportable Segments Price Volume/Mix Total Price Volume/Mix Total Food, Health and Nutrition 1.2 % 35.1 % 36.3 % 0.9 % 36.6 % 37.5 % Industrial Specialties 3.2 % (4.1 )% (0.9 )% 2.9 % (3.6 )% (0.7 )% Other 9.2 % (36.1 )% (26.9 )% 7.0 % (9.4 )% (2.4 )% Total 2.8 % 12.6 % 15.4 % 2.2 % 17.2 % 19.4 %

Summary Cash Flow Statement INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows provided from operating activities Net income $ 17,161 $ 22,146 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,453 19,131 Amortization of deferred financing charges 215 215 Deferred income tax provision 97 14 Gain on sale of building - (153 ) Share-based compensation 2,992 2,285 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (8,110 ) (7,797 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (13,136 ) 1,650 Increase in other current assets (4,481 ) (5,975 ) Decrease in accounts payable (141 ) (6,389 ) Decrease in other current liabilities (718 ) (2,688 ) Changes in other long-term assets and liabilities (4,224 ) (3,083 ) Net cash provided from operating activities 12,108 19,356 Cash flows used for investing activities: Capital expenditures (29,026 ) (16,077 ) Proceeds from sale of building - 1,028 Net cash used for investing activities (29,026 ) (15,049 ) Cash flows provided by (used for) financing activities: Long-term debt borrowings 61,000 14,000 Long-term debt repayments (41,000 ) (19,000 ) Restricted stock forfeitures (251 ) (738 ) Dividends paid (18,782 ) (18,722 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 967 (24,460 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (559 ) 162 Net change in cash (16,510 ) (19,991 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,782 53,487 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 12,272 $ 33,496

Cash From Operations Reconciliation to EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 EBITDA $ 22,510 $ 28,019 $ 52,381 $ 54,062 Operating Working Capital 3,714 7,712 (24,986 ) (21,058 ) Taxes paid (9,420 ) (5,940 ) (12,798 ) (11,365 ) Interest paid (3,699 ) (1,380 ) (6,780 ) (2,685 ) All other including non-cash stock compensation and changes in other long-term assets and liabilities 3,197 1,624 4,291 402 Net cash provided from operations $ 16,302 $ 30,035 $ 12,108 $ 19,356 Cash From Operations Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,622 $ 29,835 $ 63,028 $ 57,538 Operating Working Capital (2,405 ) 7,464 (32,641 ) (22,249 ) Taxes paid (9,420 ) (5,940 ) (12,798 ) (11,365 ) Interest paid (3,699 ) (1,380 ) (6,780 ) (2,685 ) All other including changes in other long-term assets and liabilities 1,204 56 1,299 (1,883 ) Net cash provided from operations $ 16,302 $ 30,035 $ 12,108 $ 19,356 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Cash From Operations (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Month Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash From Operations $ 16,302 $ 30,035 $ 12,108 $ 19,356 Capital Expenditures (19,627 ) (7,524 ) (29,026 ) (16,077 ) Free Cash Flow ($3,325 ) $ 22,511 ($16,918 ) $ 3,279

Summary Balance Sheets INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,272 $ 28,782 Accounts receivable, net 108,935 100,820 Inventories 158,908 145,685 Other current assets 29,502 24,969 Total current assets 309,617 300,256 Property, plant and equipment, net 232,461 219,297 Goodwill 152,767 152,700 Intangibles and other assets, net 106,307 112,916 Total assets $ 801,152 $ 785,169 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of capital leases $ 4 $ 4 Accounts payable, trade and other 70,315 70,445 Other current liabilities 42,196 43,084 Total current liabilities 112,515 113,533 Long-term debt 330,003 310,005 Other long-term liabilities 23,664 28,072 Total stockholders’ equity 334,970 333,559 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 801,152 $ 785,169

Additional Information

Net debt is a supplemental financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes net debt is helpful in analyzing leverage and as a performance measure for purposes of presentation in this release. The Company defines net debt as total long-term debt (including any current portion) less cash and cash equivalents.

Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes free cash flow is helpful in analyzing the cash flow generating capability of the business and as a performance measure for purposes of presentation in this release. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided from operating activities plus cash used for capital expenditures.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful in analyzing the cash flow generating capability of the business and as performance measures for purposes of presentation in this release.

Net Working Capital is a supplemental financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes net working capital is helpful in analyzing the effects on the cash flow generating capability of the business and as a performance measure for purposes of presentation in this release. The Company defines net working capital as total current assets less cash and cash equivalents less total current liabilities plus current portion of capital leases.

Operating Working Capital is a supplemental financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, US GAAP. The Company believes operating working capital is helpful in analyzing the effects on the cash flow generating capability of the business and as a performance measure for purposes of presentation in this release. The Company defines operating working capital as net working capital less taxes less interest.

Innophos is not able to provide a reconciliation of its expectation for adjusted earnings to 2018 and 2019 GAAP net income given the dynamic nature of the strategic value chain repositioning program expenses that may be incurred. In addition, Innophos is not able to provide a reconciliation of its 2022 expectation for adjusted EBITDA margin to GAAP net income due to the number of variables in the projected EBITDA margin for 2022. As a result we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in GAAP net income for 2018, 2019 or 2022 or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation. In addition, we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

