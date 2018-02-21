Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Innophos Holdings, Inc.    IPHS

INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. (IPHS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Innophos Holdings, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 01:15pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 21, 2018, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24459.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
01:15pINNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/20INNOPHOS : Appoints Robert Sklans as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
02/20INNOPHOS : Appoints Nicolas Meyrial as Vice President, Commercial – Nutrit..
BU
02/20INNOPHOS : Appoints Eugenia Erlij as Vice President, Marketing
BU
02/16INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Annual Meeting
PR
02/12INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fi..
AQ
02/08INNOPHOS : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2017 Financial Results Confere..
PR
2017INNOPHOS : Brattleboro 'nutraceutical' firm sells for $28M
AQ
2017INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. : ex-dividend day
FA
2017INNOPHOS : acquires NutraGenesis for 28M
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/05INNOPHOS : Shift To Acquisition Strategy Bearing Fruit 
2017Coal & Chemicals Pace 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Gains In December 
2017Coal Boom Builds Up 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Gains In November 
2017Innophos Holdings' (IPHS) CEO Kim Ann Mink on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
2017Innophos Holdings declares $0.48 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 721 M
EBIT 2017 77,3 M
Net income 2017 44,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 19,31
P/E ratio 2018 15,90
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,02x
Capitalization 845 M
Chart INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Innophos Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | IPHS | US45774N1081 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 57,5 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Ann Mink Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hermanus Kieftenbeld Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Brodheim Principal Accounting Officer, VP-IT & Controller
Sherry Duff Chief Marketing & Technology Officer, SVP
Gary A. Cappeline Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC.-8.13%845
AIR LIQUIDE-3.86%53 768
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-4.95%45 393
PRAXAIR0.25%43 979
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.52%42 842
GIVAUDAN-4.97%21 239
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.