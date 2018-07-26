Quantum Computing Provides Corporate Update

LEESBURG, Va., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTC:IBGHD) (formerly Innovative Beverage Holdings Group (the “Company” or “Quantum Computing”), a technology company developing applications for the next generation of computing, today announced a corporate update regarding the development of quantum processes for the finance and cybersecurity sectors.



Quantum Computing is currently developing commercial projects that include a Quantum Encryptor, solving N.P. Complete Problems for the financial services market and a Quantum Simulator for general problem solutions. The Company believes it will begin to generate revenue from its financial services applications within the next twelve months.

Industry research suggests that the high-end computing market is on the verge of an inflection that will create robust growth.

“Quantum computing is moving from theory to test phase, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report, citing efforts underway among several private companies and technology giants, universities and government research labs. If these developments yield functional quantum computers, the market for high-end computing could double in the next 10 years to $10 billion.”

A Quantum Leap Toward a Computing Revolution - Morgan Stanley Report

Quantum Computing will target the finance and cybersecurity markets, which are anticipated to face disruption from the introduction of quantum technology. The Company intends to capitalize on this opportunity through the launch of numerous upcoming products.

“Quantum Computing is using its expertise in mathematics and algorithm development to position the company for growth in the burgeoning computing revolution. In finance, algorithmic trading accounts for over 85% of market volume and is an important part of most investment strategies,” said Dr.Richard Malinowski, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Quantum Computing. “We are developing powerful algorithmic applications derived from quantum computing that should be able to solve optimal trading trajectory issues. We believe these Quantum applications have the potential to be the new standard for algorithmic trading.”

“The substantial work that is being done by large companies such as IBM, Reghetti and D-Wave helps validate the potential of quantum computing and will allow other innovators, such as Quantum Computing, to accelerate their contributions in the market place,” commented Quantum Computing Chief Executive Officer Robert Liscouski. “We are focused on disrupting the market with our sophisticated applications.”

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCI”) is developing processes to commercialize quantum computing and application services. QCI has assembled a team of experts in super computing and security who are designing a quantum simulator capable of reproducing the capabilities of a quantum computer. For more information about QCI, please visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com

