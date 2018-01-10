INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 86KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN 10 January, 2018 INPEX Announces Changes in General Manager Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager. As of 21 January, 2018 Name Previous Title New Title Hiroshi Hagiwara Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. NOTE General Manager, Renewable Energy & Power Business Unit As of 1 February, 2018 Name Previous Title New Title Masahiro Miwa General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division Senior Coordinator, Technical Research Center and Technical Resources Unit Technical Division Osamu Nozaki General Manager, Construction & Maintenance Unit, and East Japan Regional Office Domestic Exploration & Production Division General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division Koichi Ogino General Manager, Production Unit Domestic Exploration & Production Division General Manager, Production Unit and East Japan Regional Office Domestic Exploration & Production Division Masanori Kaseya General Manager, Gas Supplying Unit Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division General Manager, Construction & Maintenance Unit Domestic Exploration & Production Division Toshihiro Matsuo Vice President, Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Vice President, Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing General Manager Gas Supplying Unit Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division

NOTE: Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION

