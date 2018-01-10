INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 86KB)

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
10 January, 2018
INPEX Announces Changes in General Manager
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.
As of 21 January, 2018
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
New Title
|
Hiroshi Hagiwara
|
Japan Oil Development Co.,
Ltd. NOTE
|
General Manager, Renewable Energy & Power Business Unit
As of 1 February, 2018
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
New Title
|
Masahiro Miwa
|
General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division
|
Senior Coordinator, Technical Research Center and Technical Resources Unit Technical Division
|
Osamu Nozaki
|
General Manager, Construction & Maintenance Unit, and East Japan Regional Office
Domestic Exploration & Production Division
|
General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division
|
Koichi Ogino
|
General Manager, Production Unit Domestic Exploration & Production Division
|
General Manager, Production Unit and East Japan Regional Office
Domestic Exploration & Production Division
|
Masanori Kaseya
|
General Manager, Gas Supplying Unit Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division
|
General Manager,
Construction & Maintenance Unit Domestic Exploration & Production Division
|
Toshihiro Matsuo
|
Vice President,
Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing
|
Vice President,
Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing
General Manager Gas Supplying Unit Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division
NOTE: Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit http://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html
