INPEX : Announces Change in General Manager (PDF 86KB)

INPEX CORP (1605)
Report
01/10/2018 | 05:34am CET

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

10 January, 2018

INPEX Announces Changes in General Manager

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following personnel changes in General Manager.

As of 21 January, 2018

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Hiroshi Hagiwara

Japan Oil Development Co.,

Ltd. NOTE

General Manager, Renewable Energy & Power Business Unit

As of 1 February, 2018

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Masahiro Miwa

General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division

Senior Coordinator, Technical Research Center and Technical Resources Unit Technical Division

Osamu Nozaki

General Manager, Construction & Maintenance Unit, and East Japan Regional Office

Domestic Exploration & Production Division

General Manager, Field Development Unit Technical Division

Koichi Ogino

General Manager, Production Unit Domestic Exploration & Production Division

General Manager, Production Unit and East Japan Regional Office

Domestic Exploration & Production Division

Masanori Kaseya

General Manager, Gas Supplying Unit Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division

General Manager,

Construction & Maintenance Unit Domestic Exploration & Production Division

Toshihiro Matsuo

Vice President,

Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing

Vice President,

Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing

General Manager Gas Supplying Unit Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division

NOTE: Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of INPEX CORPORATION

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and a mid-tier E&P player just behind the world's oil majors. INPEX is currently involved in approximately 70 projects across more than 20 countries, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through sustainably growing its oil and gas development business, INPEX aims to become a top class international oil and gas E&P Company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers. For more information, visit http://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Inpex Corporation published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 04:34:10 UTC.

Income Statement Evolution
