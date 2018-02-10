Inseego : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 7, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA - February 09, 2018 (BUSINESSWIRE) - Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in software-as-a-service (SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile technology, will release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017 after the stock market close on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks.

For parties in the United States, call toll free 1-844-881-0135 to access the conference call. International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-6727.

Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at investor.inseego.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through March 23, 2018. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10117082 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) a global leader in software-as- a-service (SaaS) business intelligence solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile technology, is transforming business mobility through its broad portfolio of solutions. We enable a wide array of applications for worldwide service provider, enterprise and SMB markets with our asset tracking and carrier activation solutions. Inseego's high-performance Skyus modems and gateways, and MiFi branded intelligent mobile devices power a wide array of consumer, service provider, SMB and mission critical enterprise applications with a 'zero unscheduled downtime' mandate - including industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and broadband mobile WiFi hotspots. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

