INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. (NSIT)
News

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

02/12/2018

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:NSIT), a leading global provider of technology solutions, today announced that Linda Breard has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Linda Breard to our Board,” said Timothy A. Crown, Chair of the Board of Directors.  “Her experience and leadership as a chief financial officer in technology companies and other industries and as an experienced Board member adds valuable expertise that will help Insight continue its transformation in the IT industry." Ms. Breard currently serves on the board of directors for Potlatch Corporation, where she is the chair of the audit committee. 

For more information on Insight, visit http://www.insight.com/  or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight
Insight Enterprises, Inc. ("Insight") is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and healthcare organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent TechnologySolutions™.  Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F.

Contact: Helen Johnson
 Insight Enterprises, Inc.     
 Tel. (480) 333.3234 
 Email: [email protected]       


                                                                            
                            
                                             
                                  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 6 632 M
EBIT 2017 198 M
Net income 2017 106 M
Debt 2017 94,4 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 11,33
P/E ratio 2018 9,58
EV / Sales 2017 0,19x
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
Capitalization 1 183 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | NSIT | US45765U1034 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,5 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Bennett Dorrance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.-13.40%1 187
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.80%136 638
ACCENTURE0.49%96 490
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.31%88 419
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-4.92%47 984
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS5.83%44 318
