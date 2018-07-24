Insight Enterprises : Named NetApp FlexPod Partner of the Year at 2nd Annual Channel Connect Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., July 24, 2018 -Insight, the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named NetApp FlexPod Partner of the Year for its growing portfolio of FlexPod-based IT transformation engagements and complementary suite of management and innovation services.

As a NetApp Star Partner, Insight has helped hundreds of mid-size and large businesses capitalize on the attributes of FlexPod to run workloads smarter and produce tangible business outcomes including improved speed to market, enhanced client experiences, risk mitigation and greater operational efficiency.

'Customer experience is the foundation for business, and the key to business transformation is innovation,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight U.S. 'Our Cloud and Data Center Transformation Solution Area is leveraging rich technology solutions like FlexPod to drive greater performance, scalability and reliability in hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. These attributes, coupled with Insight's day-to-day management, monitoring and support services, enable a competitive advantage for clients and establish a foundation for future growth.'

The 2018 Americas Partner Awards were announced June 28 on stage at NetApp's Channel Connect Conference, where strategic partner executives from across the Americas region gathered to hear about NetApp's strategic vision and engage with NetApp executives.

'Today we recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of channel partners who have enabled our joint customers to modernize data management, build next generation data centers and harness the power of the hybrid cloud,' said Jeff McCullough, vice president, Channel Sales, NetApp. 'I congratulate Insight on being named NetApp FlexPod Partner of the Year. Their commitment to performance excellence, innovation and quality has contributed to driving market share gains for NetApp and positive business outcomes for our customers.'

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.