Insight Enterprises : Named NetApp FlexPod Partner of the Year at 2nd Annual Channel Connect Conference

07/24/2018 | 03:08pm EDT

TEMPE, Ariz., July 24, 2018 -Insight, the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, has been named NetApp FlexPod Partner of the Year for its growing portfolio of FlexPod-based IT transformation engagements and complementary suite of management and innovation services.

As a NetApp Star Partner, Insight has helped hundreds of mid-size and large businesses capitalize on the attributes of FlexPod to run workloads smarter and produce tangible business outcomes including improved speed to market, enhanced client experiences, risk mitigation and greater operational efficiency.

'Customer experience is the foundation for business, and the key to business transformation is innovation,' said Bob Kane, senior vice president of product marketing, Insight U.S. 'Our Cloud and Data Center Transformation Solution Area is leveraging rich technology solutions like FlexPod to drive greater performance, scalability and reliability in hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. These attributes, coupled with Insight's day-to-day management, monitoring and support services, enable a competitive advantage for clients and establish a foundation for future growth.'

The 2018 Americas Partner Awards were announced June 28 on stage at NetApp's Channel Connect Conference, where strategic partner executives from across the Americas region gathered to hear about NetApp's strategic vision and engage with NetApp executives.

'Today we recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of channel partners who have enabled our joint customers to modernize data management, build next generation data centers and harness the power of the hybrid cloud,' said Jeff McCullough, vice president, Channel Sales, NetApp. 'I congratulate Insight on being named NetApp FlexPod Partner of the Year. Their commitment to performance excellence, innovation and quality has contributed to driving market share gains for NetApp and positive business outcomes for our customers.'

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

Insight Enterprises Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:07:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 241 M
EBIT 2018 238 M
Net income 2018 151 M
Debt 2018 102 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
P/E ratio 2019 11,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 1 776 M
Chart INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth T. Lamneck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy A. Crown Chairman
Glynis A. Bryan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael P. Guggemos Chief Information Officer
Kathleen S. Pushor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC.34.26%1 776
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.03%134 345
ACCENTURE8.41%112 238
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.01%110 878
VMWARE, INC.20.44%61 945
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.50%60 497
