Insight Enterprises to Present at Investor Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Oppenheimer 21st Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 9:05 AM ET

Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA

Participants: Helen Johnson, CFO North America, and SVP, Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F.



