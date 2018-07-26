Log in
News Summary

Insight Enterprises to Present at Investor Conference

07/26/2018 | 12:54am CEST

TEMPE, Ariz., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:NSIT) (the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Oppenheimer 21st Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 9:05 AM ET
Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA
Participants:  Helen Johnson, CFO North America, and SVP, Finance

The Insight presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://investor.insight.com/ where you can also view other recent Webcasts, downloadable slide presentations and other investor information.

About Insight  

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global IT provider helping businesses of all sizes – from small and medium sized firms to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools and health care organizations – define, architect, implement and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions™. Insight empowers its customers to manage their IT environments so they can drive meaningful business outcomes today and transform their operations for tomorrow. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-F.

CONTACTS:                             JAKE PATTERSON
 DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS
 TEL.  480-409-6362
 EMAIL  [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
