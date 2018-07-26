Insmed to Host Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 2, 2018

Log in
07/26/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 2, 2018 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 707-0669 (domestic) or (703) 639-1223 (international) and referencing conference ID number 5199733. The call will also be webcast live on the internet on the company's website at www.insmed.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after its completion through August 9, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and referencing conference ID number 5199733. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical Company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is ALIS, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory NTM lung disease caused by MAC, which is a rare and often chronic infection that is capable of causing irreversible lung damage and can be fatal.  Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.  For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:
Blaine Davis
Insmed Incorporated
(908) 947-2841
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
