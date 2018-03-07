Log in
INSMED INCORPORATED (INSM)
Insmed to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

03/07/2018 | 02:01pm CET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq:INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases, today announced that a member of the management team will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical Company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is ALIS, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory NTM lung disease caused by MAC, which is a rare and often chronic infection that is capable of causing irreversible lung damage and can be fatal.  Insmed's earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.  For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:
Blaine Davis
Insmed Incorporated
(908) 947-2841
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19,8 M
EBIT 2018 -287 M
Net income 2018 -282 M
Finance 2018 14,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 95,4x
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
Capitalization 1 899 M
Technical analysis trends INSMED INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,1 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald J. Hayden Non-Executive Chairman
Paolo Tombesi Chief Financial Officer
Walter R. Perkins Chief Technology Officer
Paul Streck Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSMED INCORPORATED-22.10%1 899
GILEAD SCIENCES9.84%103 907
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.48%42 837
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-12.10%35 829
GENMAB18.17%12 792
BIOVERATIV INC94.23%11 348
