Installed Building Products : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IBP), an
industry-leading installer of insulation products, announced today that
the Company will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on
Thursday, August 2, 2018. A webcast and conference call will be held
that same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the Company’s
results.
Webcast:
The conference call will be available on the investor relations section
of the Company’s website at www.installedbuildingproducts.com.
To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to
the scheduled start time to register, download and install any necessary
audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time:
Domestic:
855-327-6837
International: 631-891-4304
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode:
10005279
The playback can be accessed through September 2, 2018
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest
insulation installers for the residential new construction market and is
also a diversified installer of complementary building products,
including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors,
rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, throughout the
United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation
process for its customers, including direct purchases of materials from
national manufacturers, supply of materials to job sites and quality
installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and
existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial
building projects from its national network of branch locations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005037/en/