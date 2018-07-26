Log in
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (IBP)
Installed Building Products : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/26/2018

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation products, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 2, 2018. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the Company’s results.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.installedbuildingproducts.com. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 855-327-6837
International: 631-891-4304

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 10005279
The playback can be accessed through September 2, 2018

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest insulation installers for the residential new construction market and is also a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, throughout the United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, including direct purchases of materials from national manufacturers, supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of branch locations.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 335 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 69,0 M
Debt 2018 282 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,72
P/E ratio 2019 17,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 1 733 M
Chart INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Installed Building Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 70,9 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey W. Edwards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jay P. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Michael T. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
J. Michael Nixon Non-Executive Director
Robert H. Schottenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC-29.56%1 733
TOPBUILD CORP-0.75%2 908
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB25.98%1 573
FUTUTECH BERHAD--.--%481
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING--.--%448
DRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL PJSC-68.76%206
