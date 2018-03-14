Log in
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/14/2018 | 05:10pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2018 / 17:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Kracht

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012757355

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.50 EUR 418889.23 EUR
21.50 EUR 234176.08 EUR
21.50 EUR 49533.19 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.50 EUR 702598.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41155  14.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
