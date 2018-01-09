IntegraGen : and GoPath Laboratories Sign Licensing Agreement for the Commercialization of miR-31-3p Test in North America

Regulatory News:
IntegraGen (Paris:ALINT), a company specializing in the transformation
of data from biological samples into genomic information and diagnostic
tools for oncology, and GoPath Laboratories, a
state-of-the-art CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified molecular diagnostic
laboratory providing anatomic pathology, hematopathology, and cancer
testing for clinicians, hospital systems, and pharmaceutical firms,
announced today the signing of a non-exclusive licensing agreement
allowing GoPath to develop and provide a test based on IntegraGen’s
proprietary miR-31-3p biomarker to physicians in the United States and
Canada. The test will complement GoPath’s specialized molecular
diagnostic testing portfolio for cancer and enable clinicians to
identify metastatic colorectal cancer patients who have a higher
likelihood of response to anti-EGFR therapy.
“Based on published clinical data which demonstrates the ability of
miR-31-3p to proactively identify RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal
cancer patients who will have increased benefit from treatment with
anti-EGFR therapy, we feel the miR-31-3p expression test will complement
our existing test offering for this patient population,” stated Jim Lu,
M.D., Ph.D., Founder and CEO of GoPath Laboratories.” We look forward to
making this test available to clinicians in 2018, once we have completed
the validation steps in our laboratory.”
“From a clinical perspective, miR-31-3p represents an additional
biomarker oncologists will be able to utilize to properly select a
potential treatment approach for metastatic colorectal cancer patients.
said Zev Wainberg, M.D., Associate Professor at the UCLA School of
Medicine and Co-Director of the UCLA Gastrointestinal Oncology Program.
“This is one more step towards realizing the promise of personalized
medicine by treating patients with the most appropriate drug according
to their molecular profile.”
“This partnership with GoPath is a significant step for IntegraGen
Diagnostics since it will enable physicians in the U.S. and Canada to
utilize miR-31-3p testing to assist with personalizing their approach to
the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer,” added
Bernard Courtieu, IntegraGen’s CEO. “With over five years of research
and development efforts and published results from multiple clinical
studies, miR-31-3p expression testing represents a major improvement for
treating cancer patients.”
About Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer is third most common cancer in men and second most
common in women with over 1.3 million new cases annually on a worldwide
basis. This includes over 345,000 new cases in Europe and 135,000 new
cases in the United States on an annual basis.1 An estimated
25% of patients with colorectal cancer will present with metastatic
disease at the time of diagnostic with up to an additional 50% of
patients developing mCRC following initial diagnosis.2 An
estimated 694,000 deaths from CRC occur worldwide every year, accounting
for 8.5% of all cancer deaths and making it the fourth most common cause
of death from cancer.1 Approximately 50% of patients with
metastatic colorectal cancer, representing 347,000 patients worldwide,
have RAS wild-type tumors.3
About GoPath Laboratories
GoPath Laboratories is a state-of-the-art molecular diagnostics
laboratory offering anatomic pathology, hematopathology, and hereditary
cancer testing services for clinicians, hospitals, and pharmaceutical
firms. The company employs the latest molecular technology platforms
including NGS, FISH, and microarray analysis to provide our clients with
a better-defined diagnosis, personalized treatment options, risk
prediction for cancer recurrence, and stratified immunoresponse in
pharmaceutical research. GoPath takes pride in offering unparalleled
TATs, exceptional customer service, and 24/7 access to reports.
About IntegraGen
IntegraGen is a company specializing in deciphering the human genome and
producing relevant and easily interpretable data for academic and
private laboratories. IntegraGen’s oncology efforts provide researchers
and clinicians with sophisticated tools for analysis and therapeutic
individualization of treatment approaches allowing them to tailor
therapy to the genetic profiles of patients. As of December 31, 2016,
IntegraGen had 38 employees and had generated revenue of €6.0 million in
2016. Based in Evry Genopole, IntegraGen also has an U.S. office in
Cambridge, Massachusetts. IntegraGen is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN:
FR0010908723 - Ticker: ALINT - PEA-SME).
For more information, visit www.integragen.com
