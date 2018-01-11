Integrated Device Technology : IDT Unveils Wireless Sensor Hub Evaluation Kit for IoT, Smart Home and Other Applications Requiring Real-Time Sensor Data

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced its new SDAWIR0x wireless sensor hub evaluation kit, which allows product designers and engineers to validate the advantages of wirelessly connecting IDT's high-performance humidity, temperature and flow sensors in their latest industrial IoT, smart home, connected appliances, fluid metering and control and environmental monitoring applications.

The SDAWIR0x development environment integrates IDT's HS3001 humidity and temperature sensor, FS2012 flow sensor and ZWIR4512 6LoWPAN module and network stack in a single sensor module. The ZWIR4512 connects the environmental sensors via Wi-Fi to output the sensor data in real-time to a private network where it can be viewed on iOS or Android devices. Up to one hundred of these sensor modules can be connected to a single Wi-Fi hub; or thousands in a full mesh network. Over-The-Air (OTA) firmware updates simplify development and system updates after deployment. This flexible platform makes the SDAWIR0x ideal for a wide variety of connected devices requiring real-time temperature, humidity and flow data, such as smart thermostats, smart refrigerators, environmental weather stations, pumps and metering equipment and medical infusion pumps and CPAPs*.

"The SDAWIR0x uniquely combines our 6LoWPAN solution – which is already proven in smart home and municipal lighting networks – with our royalty-free security stack and OTA update capabilities to provide engineers an industrial-strength development platform for a wide range of IoT, connected home, smart appliance and other applications," said Sailesh Chittipeddi, IDT's executive vice president for global operations and chief technology officer.

Wirelessly updating the SDAWIR0x's firmware is simple and straightforward thanks to the device's OTA update capability. This includes integrity checking and failure recovery mechanisms to ensure it will not become unusable even in case of error.

The SDAWIR0x security stack enables secure, end-to-end communication – even over unsecure network nodes – with its standard-compliant implementations of the Internet Protocol Security (IPSec) protocol suite and the Internet Key Exchange Protocol version 2 (IKEv2).

IDT's SDAWIR01 and SDAWIR02 wireless sensor hub evaluation kits are available today worldwide. Visit idt.com/sensorhub to learn more and place orders, or contact your local IDT sales representative.

* The IDT SDAWIR0x has not been tested nor certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other international regulatory authority for use in medical devices.

