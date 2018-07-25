Log in
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC (IDTI)
Integrated Device Technology : IDT's RapidIO Technology Enables Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Analytics Applications

07/25/2018 | 12:34pm CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today an expansion of the addressable market for its RapidIO® high-performance interconnect integrated circuit portfolio, for use in new emerging applications, including artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics.  The IDT® comprehensive RapidIO portfolio offers switches with ultra-low port-to-port deterministic latency approaching 100ns, and a flexible, non-blocking fabric with reliable switching performance providing guaranteed packet delivery and terabit bandwidth for an optimized high-speed switching solution. 

IDT Logo (PRNewsFoto/Integrated Device Technology, I)

In addition, IDT licenses RapidIO endpoint design IP for use in emerging applications that require specialized purpose-built ASICs.  IDT has a proven track record of RapidIO delivering connectivity to heterogeneous systems and providing a good foundation for new complex computing use cases, now including AI and big data analytics.

As the amount of unstructured data continues to increase because of diverse data sources such as sensors, social network feeds, video cameras, smart grid management, and industrial IoT, traditional computing architectures are no longer sufficient to generate actionable insight in real-time. In addition to raw I/O and memory bandwidth, it is becoming critical to look at new types of algorithms, fundamental computing architectures and I/O protocol architectures to manage and derive knowledge from these vast amount of data in a timely manner.

"Data analytics applications relying on artificial intelligence algorithms require novel computing and interconnect architecture to significantly reduce the overall computation time," stated Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice president, global operations and chief technology officer at IDT. "IDT's latest RXS2448 RapidIO switch and novel features in RapidIO protocol will be key enablers to emerging applications such as those being addressed by Emu Technology's migratory thread processing architecture."

"IDT's RapidIO switching technology offers low latency with extremely high reliability and guarantee of packet delivery," stated Martin Deneroff, chief operating officer for Emu Technology. "The computing solutions based on IDT's Gen-3 RapidIO portfolio and Emu's revolutionary migratory memory-side processing architecture will significantly benefit customers solving the most complex big data analytics challenges, including streaming heterogeneous data threat assessments, fraud detection, genomic archive search, and emerging machine learning applications across all markets."

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on FacebookLinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

© 2018, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. RapidIO is a registered trademark of RapidIO Inc., d\b\a\ RapidIO Trade Association, a non-profit mutual benefit corporation. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Krista Pavlakos
Director, Demand Creation & Communications
Phone: (408) 574-6640
Email: [email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idts-rapidio-technology-enables-artificial-intelligence-machine-learning-and-analytics-applications-300686079.html

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
