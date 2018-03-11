Log in
INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY INC (IDTI)
Integrated Device Technology : IDT to Showcase Best-in-Class 64G Linear Driver for Coherent Applications at OFC 2018

03/11/2018 | 02:01pm CET

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced its new GX66473, the market's best performing 64Gbaud quad-channel linear optical modulator driver in a 14mm x 9.1mm Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package for 400G/600G coherent applications. Vendors of line cards and CFP2 pluggable modules can use the GX66473 to bring next-generation 400G/600G products to the coherent market. IDT will demonstrate the performance of the GX66473 in its booth (3829) at OFC 2018, highlighting the electrical time domain output waveform with 64Gbaud higher order modulated signals. 

IDT Logo (PRNewsFoto/Integrated Device Technology, I)

The IDT® GX66473 supports 64Gbaud 16QAM and 64QAM to address the needs of both 400G and 600G systems, and has differential input and single-end output interfaces with a 4.5Vpp output voltage swing, suitable for driving Lithium Niobate Mach-Zehnder Modulators.  The driver features low-power consumption of 1.1W/ch, very high linearity performance with approximately 1.5% Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and an adequate package size for pluggable modules. A version of the GX66473, the GX66474, operates with two standard supply voltages, making it suitable for the CFP2 form factor modules.

"We took note of our customers' request for very high linearity and low power consumption components and delivered successfully the GX66473 linear driver. The introduction of this product allows us to provide our customers with a solid transmitter product portfolio for 400G/600G long reach and metro applications," stated Dr. Koichi Murata, director of marketing for the Telecom Product Line for IDT's Optical Interconnects Division.

Attendees of OFC 2018, which is being held in San Diego, California from March 11-15, can see demonstrations of the GX66473 in the IDT booth (3829), along with demonstrations of IDT's other optical network solutions. Additional information is available at www.IDT.com.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2018, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

IDT Press Contact:
Krista Pavlakos
Director, Demand Creation & Communications
Phone: 408.598.5940
E-mail: [email protected]  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-to-showcase-best-in-class-64g-linear-driver-for-coherent-applications-at-ofc-2018-300611699.html

SOURCE Integrated Device Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
