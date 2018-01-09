2018 CES Media Alert: Intel Shooting Star Drones Set to Dazzle Audiences for the First Time on the Las Vegas Strip

WHAT:

Intel is bringing the first drone light show to the Las Vegas Strip this week with nightly performances at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio during CES 2018. Audiences will experience the magic of Intel technology as a fleet of 250 Intel® Shooting Star™ drones light up the sky, integrated with the Fountains of Bellagio to a licensed rendition of the song 'Stargazing' by artist Kygo. Starting Monday, Jan. 8, following Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES keynote, light show performances will take place twice nightly through Thursday, Jan. 11. These light shows will mark the first time that drones have flown over the famous Fountains of Bellagio. Intel has created an entirely new entertainment concept by producing drone-based light shows featuring hundreds of Intel Shooting Star drones all controlled by one pilot. These drones are custom-built for entertainment purposes with a lightweight structure and emits more than 4 billion color combinations.