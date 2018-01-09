Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

2018 CES Media Alert: Intel Shooting Star Drones Set to Dazzle Audiences for the First Time on the Las Vegas Strip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 05:24am CET
WHAT: Intel is bringing the first drone light show to the Las Vegas Strip this week with nightly performances at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio during CES 2018. Audiences will experience the magic of Intel technology as a fleet of 250 Intel® Shooting Star™ drones light up the sky, integrated with the Fountains of Bellagio to a licensed rendition of the song 'Stargazing' by artist Kygo.

Starting Monday, Jan. 8, following Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's CES keynote, light show performances will take place twice nightly through Thursday, Jan. 11. These light shows will mark the first time that drones have flown over the famous Fountains of Bellagio.

Intel has created an entirely new entertainment concept by producing drone-based light shows featuring hundreds of Intel Shooting Star drones all controlled by one pilot. These drones are custom-built for entertainment purposes with a lightweight structure and emits more than 4 billion color combinations.

WHEN: Jan. 8: 9 and 11 p.m. PT*
Jan. 9-11: 8 and 10 p.m. PT*
WHERE: The Fountains of Bellagio (outside Bellagio Resort & Casino at the intersection of Flamingo Road and the Las Vegas Strip)
VISUALS: Opportunity to capture photo and videos on-site. Additional photos and videos are available, upon request.
CONTACT: Jason Farrell, Intel Global Communications, [email protected]


» Download video: '2018 CES: Intel Drone Light Show (B-roll)'

*All performances are wind- and weather-permitting.

Intel Corporation published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 04:24:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
05:24a 2018 CES MEDIA ALERT : Intel Shooting Star Drones Set to Dazzle Audiences for th..
04:49a INTEL : Partners with BMW, Nissan, SAIC Motor, Volkswagen, Paramount Pictures, F..
04:34a INTEL : CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address
04:34a 2018 CES : Intel, in Collaboration with Ferrari North America, Accelerates Race ..
04:34a INTEL : Partners with BMW, Nissan, SAIC Motor, Volkswagen, Paramount Pictures, F..
04:34a 2018 CES : Intel Advances Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing Research
02:44a 2018 CES : Brian Krzanich’s Opening Night Keynote (Livestream)
12:56a INTEL CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
01/08 2018 CES MEDIA ALERT : Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Kick Starts CES with Pre-Show Ke..
01/08 MEDIA ALERT : Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Kick Starts CES 2018 With Pre-Show Keynot..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/08 Intel's Misfortune
01/08 INTEL : Stop Listening To Drivel, Find The Source
01/05 INTEL : Stop Screwing Around
01/05 Intel Security Risk Is Much Worse Than Management Commentary Indicates
01/05 Intel Faces A Chart Downgrade On Chip Safety Issues
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 62 049 M
EBIT 2017 18 561 M
Net income 2017 14 109 M
Debt 2017 13 042 M
Yield 2017 2,40%
P/E ratio 2017 15,22
P/E ratio 2018 14,80
EV / Sales 2017 3,58x
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Stacy J. Smith President-Manufacturing, Operations & Sales
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-3.08%207 932
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%211 405
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.32%129 436
BROADCOM LIMITED5.73%110 163
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.48%106 726
SK HYNIX INC--.--%54 382
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.