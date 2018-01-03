Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Intel Corporation (INTC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 11:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Intel Corporation ("Intel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTC). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intc.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Intel and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections federal securities laws.

On January 2, 2018, post-market, news outlets reported that a significant design flaw in Intel's processor chips could allow malicious software to read protected areas of a device's kernel memory -i.e., memory dedicated to the most essential core components of an operating system and their interactions with system hardware - potentially exposing protected information, such as passwords. The online publication The Register reported that the operating system updates necessary to address the vulnerability would likely result in "a ballpark figure of five to 30 percent slow down, depending on the task and the processor model," for Intel-based computing devices. On this news, Intel's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on January 3, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of Intel, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/intc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-intel-corporation-intc-300577231.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:31a Security flaws put virtually all phones, computers at risk
01:31a Security flaws put virtually all phones, computers at risk
12:09a INTC Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Inte..
01/03 Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Intel Corporati..
01/03 Scana and GM climb while Intel and MoneyGram sink
01/03 INTEL : Holds Investor Call Regarding Security Research Findings
01/03 INTEL : Responds to Security Research Findings
01/03 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
01/03 INTEL CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
01/03 DOW MOVERS : Intc, ibm
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/03 Intel responds to security flaw report; INTC trims losses, AMD cuts gains
01/03 AMD +6.7% on Intel chip flaw report
01/01 Is Intel Still A Buy Going Into 2018?
2017 Intel Continues To Be A Good Long-Term Investment In 2018
2017 Intel Now A Short Target?
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.