Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Employers Eager to Hire Try a New Policy: 'No Experience Necessary'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

By Kelsey Gee

Americans looking to land a first job or break into a dream career face their best odds of success in years.

Employers say they are abandoning preferences for college degrees and specific skill sets to speed-up hiring and broaden the pool of job candidates. Many companies added requirements to job postings after the recession, when millions were out of work and human-resource departments were stacked with resumes.

Across incomes and industries, the lower bar to getting hired is helping self-taught programmers attain software engineering roles at Intel Corp. and GitHub Inc., the coding platform, and improving the odds for high-school graduates who aspire to be branch managers at Bank of America Corp. and Terminix pest control.

"Candidates have so many options today," said Amy Glaser, senior vice president of Adecco Group, a staffing agency with around 10,000 company clients in search of employees. "If a company requires a degree, two rounds of interviews and a test for hard-skills, candidates can go down the street to another employer who will make them an offer that day."

Ms. Glaser estimates one in four of the agency's employer clients have made drastic changes to their recruiting process since the start of the year, such as skipping drug tests or criminal background checks, or removing preferences for a higher degree or high-school diploma.

Cutting job-credential requirements is more common in cities like Dallas and Louisville, where unemployment is lowest, Ms. Glaser said, as well as in recruiting for roles at call centers and warehouses within logistics operations of retailers like Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

In the first half of 2018, the share of job postings requesting a college degree fell to 30% from 32% in 2017, according to an analysis by labor-market research firm Burning Glass Technologies of 15 million ads on websites like Indeed and Craigslist. Minimum qualifications have been drifting lower since 2012, when companies sought college graduates for 34% of those positions.

Long work-history requirements have also relaxed: Only 23% of entry-level jobs now ask applicants for three or more years of experience, compared with 29% back in 2012, putting another 1.2 million jobs in closer reach of more applicants, Burning Glass data show. Through the end of last year, another one million new jobs were opened up to candidates with "no experience necessary," making occupations like e-commerce analyst, purchasing assistant and preschool teacher available to novices and those without a degree.

It all marks a sharp reversal from the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis, when employers could be pickier. Economists say job requirements were harder to track then, because many companies didn't post positions publicly and many resumes weren't delivered electronically.

Now, recruiters say, the tightest job market in decades has left employers looking to tamp down hiring costs with three options: Offer more money upfront, lower their standards or retrain current staff in coding, procurement or other necessary skills.

Rodney Apple, president of SCM Talent Group LLC in Asheville, N.C., said if companies won't budge on compensation, experience or education requirements, he walks away.

"We tell them, 'I'm sorry, but we can't help you fish for the few underpaid or unaware applicants left out there,' " he said. SCM finds workers for dozens of small and midsize companies seeking supply-chain managers and logistics and warehouse operators across the U.S. Mr. Apple said talent shortages are more extreme than he has seen in nearly 20 years of recruiting.

Average wages have climbed steadily in the past year, but rising prices of household goods have made those pay raises less valuable to workers, keeping pressure on employers to hike salaries or re-evaluate their target hire.

To attract more entry-level employees, toy maker Hasbro Inc. divided four marketing jobs, which it previously designed for business-school graduates with M.B.A.'s, into eight lower-level positions. The new full-time roles included a marketing coordinator, retail-planning analyst and trade merchandiser, all involving more routine activities supporting higher-level staff in the division.

Hasbro hiring managers originally sought candidates with a two-year degree for the jobs but ultimately dropped any college requirement, a spokeswoman said. The Pawtucket, R.I. company received more than 100 applications and hired nine people.

The new shift, called "down skilling," bolsters a theory articulated by Alicia Modestino , a Northeastern University economist: When more people are looking for work, companies can afford to inflate job requirements to find the best fit -- and did so as unemployment spiked in 2008.

As college graduates and mid-career professionals raised their hands for jobs as hotel managers and bookkeepers after the recession, hires with more qualifications took a larger share of positions normally filled by the 75 million U.S. workers who lack a college degree.

After the recession, Terminix raised the bar for over 1,000 pest-control branch and service manager positions to require a two-year degree or a bachelor's degree. In January, it reversed course and made degrees "preferred" but not mandatory, said Betsy Vincent, senior director of talent acquisition.

Anthony Whitehead worked for five years as a Terminix branch manager in Florida before he was promoted to regional director in early July. That position now accepts candidates with college degrees or equivalent experience, helping Mr. Whitehead clinch the role despite his earlier decision to enter the military instead of college.

Mr. Whitehead, 35, said his approach to jobs requiring a degree has been "apply anyways if I have the right experience, and then have the education conversation if I need to," he said, acknowledging his luck in working for companies like Terminix with flexible requirements.

A lot of employers are loosening college requirements even as the proportion of Americans with a bachelor's degree continues to rise. Bank of America Corp. currently has 7,500 job openings world-wide and fewer than 10% require a degree, said spokesman Andy Aldridge. Mr. Aldridge said a surprising number of jobs could be filled by non-graduates, including most of the bank's tellers and employees handling customer-service and fraud-protection calls from card holders.

In June, the bank unveiled plans to hire 10,000 more retail workers from low-income neighborhoods over the next five years, with or without degrees, said Chris Payton, head of talent acquisition.

Not every company is relaxing requirements: Economists say positions that require high levels of technical expertise, like information security, still need advanced knowledge.

The tech industry has been quick to dismiss credentials like a bachelor of arts degree as irrelevant, especially in emerging fields like data analytics, where demand for talent has risen faster than universities can churn out new graduates.

GitHub, recently acquired by Microsoft Corp., said it hasn't required college degrees for most positions in years. Degrees are optional for many "experienced hire" positions at chip maker Intel Corp., which also has a "tech grad" job category the company describes as fitting candidates with relevant classroom or work experience from technical programs, such as coding boot camps.

Intel's career website advertises roles, including a lab employee testing experimental devices in Santa Clara, Calif., and a components researcher improving the semiconductor process in Hillsboro, Ohio, as available to candidates with a two-year degree, military training or other non-degree certifications.

Write to Kelsey Gee at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.39% 31.06 Delayed Quote.5.22%
HASBRO 0.45% 101.31 Delayed Quote.11.46%
INTEL CORPORATION -8.59% 47.68 Delayed Quote.3.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
01:15pEMPLOYERS EAGER TO HIRE TRY A NEW PO : 'No Experience Necessary'
DJ
07/27Stocks end fourth week of gains on sour note as investors jeer earnings
RE
07/27NEW REPORT ON HOME ENERGY MANAGEMENT : New Study Focusing on Home Energy Managem..
AQ
07/27Intel shares slip on fears of AMD data center chip challenge
RE
07/27Shares oOf Chip Makers Mixed After Earnings Reports -- Market Mover
DJ
07/27Intel on Pace for Largest Percent Decline Since January 2016 After 2Q Earning..
DJ
07/27TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Intel and Cypress Semiconductor
AC
07/27INTEL : Management's discussion and analysis (md&a) - results of operations
AQ
07/27INTEL : Chip Delays Undercut Strong Intel Quarter -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:51aINTEL : Development Risks Overshadow Current Momentum 
07/27BofAML downgrades Intel on another 10nm chip delay 
07/27PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (7/27/2018) 
07/27Analysts drop Intel targets after Data Center earnings miss 
07/27Economists Foresee Bumper GDP (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69 400 M
EBIT 2018 22 097 M
Net income 2018 19 153 M
Debt 2018 15 814 M
Yield 2018 2,46%
P/E ratio 2018 11,84
P/E ratio 2019 11,97
EV / Sales 2018 3,73x
EV / Sales 2019 3,61x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 56,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Executive Officer, Executive VP & CFO
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Ann B. Kelleher Senior VP-Technology & Manufacturing Group
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION3.29%243 066
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 507
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.24%154 688
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.81%110 911
BROADCOM INC-13.95%96 343
MICRON TECHNOLOGY31.23%62 351
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.