FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Intel Corporation to Contact the Firm

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
  Report  
03/03/2018 | 05:26am CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) (“Intel” or the “Company”) securities during the period between July 27, 2017 and January 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 12, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Intel securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that a fundamental design flaw exists in Intel’s processor chips that makes them vulnerable to hacking, and updates to fix the problems in Intel’s processor chips could cause Intel chips to operate significantly more slowly.

According to the complaint, following a January 2, 2018 article regarding the design flaw, a January 3, 2018 article by Intel confirming that its chips contain a feature that makes them vulnerable to hacking and January 4, 2018 reports that the Company’s Chief Executive Office sold millions of dollars of stock after Intel was informed of the issues, the value of Intel shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Intel securities purchased on or after July 27, 2017 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 979 M
EBIT 2018 19 591 M
Net income 2018 15 726 M
Debt 2018 9 105 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 14,76
P/E ratio 2019 13,68
EV / Sales 2018 3,66x
EV / Sales 2019 3,48x
Capitalization 229 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 52,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION3.64%228 639
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%212 575
NVIDIA CORPORATION25.06%143 343
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.74%106 657
BROADCOM LIMITED-4.06%102 979
MICRON TECHNOLOGY18.70%56 787
