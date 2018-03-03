FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Intel Corporation to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Central District of California
on behalf of purchasers of Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) (“Intel” or
the “Company”) securities during the period between July 27, 2017 and
January 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to
become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 12, 2018
to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Intel securities during the
Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that a fundamental design flaw exists in Intel’s
processor chips that makes them vulnerable to hacking, and updates to
fix the problems in Intel’s processor chips could cause Intel chips to
operate significantly more slowly.
According to the complaint, following a January 2, 2018 article
regarding the design flaw, a January 3, 2018 article by Intel confirming
that its chips contain a feature that makes them vulnerable to hacking
and January 4, 2018 reports that the Company’s Chief Executive Office
sold millions of dollars of stock after Intel was informed of the
issues, the value of Intel shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Intel securities purchased on or after July 27, 2017 and held through
the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the
Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your
ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation
to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
