INTEL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Intel Corporation - INTC

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Intel Corporation (NasdaqGS: INTC).

On January 2, 2018, news reports revealed a “fundamental design flaw” in Intel’s processor chips that increased vulnerability to hacking, potentially allowing unauthorized third parties to access chip memory holding sensitive information, which the Company confirmed the next day. Software updates to fix the security flaws were reportedly causing other problems, including significantly slowing down the processor speeds. Subsequent reports revealed that the Company knew of the flaws “a while ago” and had even warned Chinese companies about the security issues months before telling the U.S. government. Further, on January 4, 2018, media outlets reported that Intel’s CEO had sold millions of dollars’ worth of Intel shares after learning of the problems, prior to public disclosure.

The Company and certain of its executives have been sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF’s investigation focuses on whether Intel’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intel’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Intel shares and would like to discuss your legal rights

