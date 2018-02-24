Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/23 10:00:00 pm
47.73 USD   +4.21%
12:12aINTEL : 2018 Mobile World Congress
PU
02/23DOW MOVERS : Utx, intc
AQ
02/23INTEL : and Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA Announce 5G Strategic Collabor..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Intel : 2018 Mobile World Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 12:12am CET

Businesses today must transform their networks and devices to realize a seamlessly connected, powerfully smart 5G future. As a leader in wireless, computing and cloud technologies, Intel is driving the development and collaborations necessary to define the 5G market, partnering with tier-one service providers, global telecom equipment manufacturers while serving as an essential voice among standards bodies. From FPGAs to smart devices and software-defined data centers, Intel is building the 5G connectivity superhighway that will unlock the power of data and enable new experiences and businesses.

To learn more, visit the Intel booth at Mobile World Congress 2018 (Stand #3E31) or discover 5G innovations and offerings on Intel.com.

All Mobile World Congress News

Media Resources and Intel MWC Booth

Intel IQ News

5G in Mobile PCs



Intel Xeon D-2100

  • Intel introduced in February 2018 the new Intel® Xeon® D-2100 processor, a system on chip processor architected to address the needs of edge applications and other data center or network applications. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel introduced in February 2018 the new Intel® Xeon® D-2100 processor, a system on chip processor architected to address the needs of edge applications and other data center or network applications. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel introduced in February 2018 the new Intel® Xeon® D-2100 processor, a system on chip processor architected to address the needs of edge applications and other data center or network applications. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
  • Intel introduced in February 2018 the new Intel® Xeon® D-2100 processor, a system on chip processor architected to address the needs of edge applications and other data center or network applications. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

» Download all images (ZIP, 1 MB)

Third-Party Releases and News

Intel Corporation published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 23:11:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
12:12aINTEL : 2018 Mobile World Congress
PU
02/23INTEL CORPORATION : INTC The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a ..
AC
02/23INTEL CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
AC
02/23DOW MOVERS : Utx, intc
AQ
02/23INTEL : SEC releases new guidelines for cybersecurity risk disclosures
AQ
02/23INTEL : and Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA Announce 5G Strategic Collaboration
AQ
02/23INTEL CORPORATION : Wired News – Israeli Minister Reveals Intel's Plans to Inves..
AC
02/23INTEL : and Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA Announce 5G Strategic Collaboration
AQ
02/23INTEL : Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA announce 5G strategic collaboration
AQ
02/22INTEL : Diversity in Technology Initiative
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Oracle To Acquire Zenedge For Cloud Security 
02/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : General Mills Goes Shopping For Pet Food 
02/22Quad-Level Optane To Illuminate Intel Profits 
02/22Intel didn't tell U.S. gov. about flaws until news went public 
02/22NVIDIA : After The Fall 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 940 M
EBIT 2018 19 535 M
Net income 2018 15 664 M
Debt 2018 9 102 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 13,89
P/E ratio 2019 12,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,44x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Paula Tolliver Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-0.48%214 448
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%212 306
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.81%146 355
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.49%102 163
BROADCOM LIMITED-3.22%101 432
MICRON TECHNOLOGY8.32%51 502
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.