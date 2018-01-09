Intel : CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address

In opening remarks during his 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) keynote on Monday, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich addressed the industry regarding the recently reported security research findings. Krzanich said:

'Today is a day when we all come together to celebrate the lifeblood of our amazing industry - and that's really about innovation. But before we start, I want to take a moment to thank the industry for coming together for another purpose - to address the recent security research findings reported as 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre.'

'The collaboration among so many companies to address this industry-wide issue across several different processor architectures has been truly remarkable. Security is job number one for Intel and our industry. So, the primary focus of our decisions and our discussions have been to keep our customer's data safe.

'As of now, we have not received any information that these exploits have been used to obtain customer data. And we are working tirelessly on these issues to ensure it stays that way. The best thing you can do to make sure your data remains safe is to apply any updates from your operating system vendor and system manufacturer as soon as they become available.

'For our processors, products introduced in the past five years, Intel expects to issue updates for more than 90 percent of them within a week and the remaining by the end of January. We believe the performance impact of these updates is highly workload-dependent. As a result, we expect some workloads may have a larger impact than others, so we will continue working with the industry to minimize the impact on those workloads over time.

'When we come together like this, there are endless possibilities. And I'd like to share some of those possibilities now with you. So, if you'll indulge me, I'd love nothing more than to simply put my phone away and take this evening to truly celebrate innovation with you.'