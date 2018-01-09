Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intel Corporation    INTC

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Intel : CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 04:34am CET

In opening remarks during his 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) keynote on Monday, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich addressed the industry regarding the recently reported security research findings. Krzanich said:

'Today is a day when we all come together to celebrate the lifeblood of our amazing industry - and that's really about innovation. But before we start, I want to take a moment to thank the industry for coming together for another purpose - to address the recent security research findings reported as 'Meltdown' and 'Spectre.'

'The collaboration among so many companies to address this industry-wide issue across several different processor architectures has been truly remarkable. Security is job number one for Intel and our industry. So, the primary focus of our decisions and our discussions have been to keep our customer's data safe.

'As of now, we have not received any information that these exploits have been used to obtain customer data. And we are working tirelessly on these issues to ensure it stays that way. The best thing you can do to make sure your data remains safe is to apply any updates from your operating system vendor and system manufacturer as soon as they become available.

'For our processors, products introduced in the past five years, Intel expects to issue updates for more than 90 percent of them within a week and the remaining by the end of January. We believe the performance impact of these updates is highly workload-dependent. As a result, we expect some workloads may have a larger impact than others, so we will continue working with the industry to minimize the impact on those workloads over time.

'When we come together like this, there are endless possibilities. And I'd like to share some of those possibilities now with you. So, if you'll indulge me, I'd love nothing more than to simply put my phone away and take this evening to truly celebrate innovation with you.'

Intel Corporation published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 03:34:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTEL CORPORATION
05:24a 2018 CES MEDIA ALERT : Intel Shooting Star Drones Set to Dazzle Audiences for th..
04:49a INTEL : Partners with BMW, Nissan, SAIC Motor, Volkswagen, Paramount Pictures, F..
04:34a INTEL : CEO Addresses Security Research Findings during 2018 CES Keynote Address
04:34a 2018 CES : Intel, in Collaboration with Ferrari North America, Accelerates Race ..
04:34a INTEL : Partners with BMW, Nissan, SAIC Motor, Volkswagen, Paramount Pictures, F..
04:34a 2018 CES : Intel Advances Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing Research
02:44a 2018 CES : Brian Krzanich’s Opening Night Keynote (Livestream)
12:56a INTEL CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
01/08 2018 CES MEDIA ALERT : Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Kick Starts CES with Pre-Show Ke..
01/08 MEDIA ALERT : Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Kick Starts CES 2018 With Pre-Show Keynot..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/08 Intel's Misfortune
01/08 INTEL : Stop Listening To Drivel, Find The Source
01/05 INTEL : Stop Screwing Around
01/05 Intel Security Risk Is Much Worse Than Management Commentary Indicates
01/05 Intel Faces A Chart Downgrade On Chip Safety Issues
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 62 049 M
EBIT 2017 18 561 M
Net income 2017 14 109 M
Debt 2017 13 042 M
Yield 2017 2,40%
P/E ratio 2017 15,22
P/E ratio 2018 14,80
EV / Sales 2017 3,58x
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart INTEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Intel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | INTC | US4581401001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Stacy J. Smith President-Manufacturing, Operations & Sales
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-3.08%207 932
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%211 405
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.32%129 436
BROADCOM LIMITED5.73%110 163
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.48%106 726
SK HYNIX INC--.--%54 382
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.