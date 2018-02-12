Intel Corporation : INTC The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Intel Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018

Log in
0
02/12/2018 | 11:30pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Intel Corporation ("Intel") (NASDAQ: INTC) securities between July 27, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/intel-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there is a fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips as they contain a feature that makes them vulnerable to hacking; (2) updates to fix the problems in Intel's processor chips could cause Intel chips to operate 5-30 percent more slowly; and (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Intel, you have until March 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/intel-corporation?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


