INTEL CORPORATION (INTC)
Report
Intel : Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

01/06/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 6, 2018).

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Brian Krzanich in November netted nearly $25 million by selling Intel stock and exercising options, according to regulatory filings. In some editions Friday, a Page One article about the company incorrectly said he sold $24 million in stock and options.

Gregory Peters is a senior bond fund manager at PGIM Fixed Income, part of Prudential Financial Inc. The Streetwise column Friday incorrectly said he was at PGIM Investments, a separate unit of PGIM.

Because of a severe winter storm, Massachusetts and North Carolina said some state workers could delay start times on Friday. In some editions Friday, a U.S. News article about bitterly cold weather incorrectly said Maine made the same announcement.

The scholarship endowment of Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business is $87.6 million. A Management article Thursday about business education incorrectly described that fund as the school's scholarship budget.

A cubit is a biblical unit of measurement used by various peoples in ancient times. A Page One article Oct. 24 about an English group that advocates for imperial measurements incorrectly said it was an English measurement.

Readers can alert The Wall Street Journal to any errors in news articles by emailing [email protected] or by calling 888-410-2667.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 62 049 M
EBIT 2017 18 561 M
Net income 2017 14 109 M
Debt 2017 13 042 M
Yield 2017 2,42%
P/E ratio 2017 15,11
P/E ratio 2018 14,70
EV / Sales 2017 3,56x
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
Capitalization 208 B
Technical analysis trends INTEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 46,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian M. Krzanich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andy D. Bryant Chairman
Stacy J. Smith President-Manufacturing, Operations & Sales
Robert Holmes Swan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Venkata S. M. Renduchintala Chief Engineering Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTEL CORPORATION-3.75%207 932
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%210 362
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.38%128 757
BROADCOM LIMITED5.11%110 126
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.69%106 864
SK HYNIX INC--.--%52 817
