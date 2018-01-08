Intel : Hagens Berman Alerts Intel Corporation Investors of Investigation of Insider Trading, and Possible Securities Law Violations Related to Meltdown and Spectre

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to the firm's investigation concerning reported chip flaws, insider trading, and possible securities law violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Intel between June 1, 2017 and January 5, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:

Beginning on January 2, 2018, news outlets began reporting securities flaws in certain Intel processor designs. According to these reports a Google team uncovered two flaws, dubbed the more serious "Meltdown" – apparently affecting only Intel chips – and "Spectre," a broader bug potentially impacting microprocessors from Intel, AMD and ARM." Meltdown lets hackers bypass the hardware barrier between applications run by users and the computer's memory, potentially letting hackers read a computer's memory and steal passwords. One of the researchers who discovered Meltdown called it "probably one of the worst CPU bugs ever found." This news drove the price of Intel securities down over 5% during two trading days to close at $44.43 on January 4, 2018.

On January 5, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that Intel was notified by Google of the chip vulnerabilities on June 1, 2017. SEC filings show that, subsequently – approximately six months after the Google team reportedly informed Intel of chip vulnerabilities and one month before news reports of such vulnerabilities – Intel's Chief Executive Officer sold over $39 million of his Intel shares.

"We're focused on the extent of Intel's undisclosed chip problems, when senior executives became aware of the problems, potentially improper insider trading, and the damages inflicted on Intel investors," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

